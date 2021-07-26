D-Link Mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers and more see Amazon lows from $45 (Up to 36% off)

Amazon is offering the D-Link AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router for $94.99 shipped. That’s down $25 from the usual fare, marking the first discount we’ve seen in months and a new all-time low. Touting speeds up to 1.8Gb/s over Wi-Fi 6, you’ll get up to 3,000-square feet of coverage with this router alone. Though it’s compatible with other D-Link mesh routers, so you can create a web of seamless surfing, gaming, 4K streaming, and more throughout the home. It uses an app-based setup with Alexa and Assistant compatibility, so even if you’re not much for tech, this is a simple and effective way to garner high-speed internet at a great low price. Rated 4.4/5 stars. We’re tracking a barrel of other D-Link router deals as well, so hit the jump for more options.

Other notable D-Link router deals:

For even more mesh Wi-Fi 6 options, you’ll have to take a look at NETGEAR’s Orbi Pro system for $200 shipped. That’s after its first ever discount of $100 off, so you can add up to 4,000-square feet of 1.8Gb/s Wi-Fi to your home at a new all-time low.

More on D-Link’s AX1800 mesh router:

WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (2.4 GHz up to 574 Mbps, 5 GHz up to 1201 Mbps), device-dense homes achieve improved throughput even when everyone is working, learning, and gaming simultaneously. Featuring a high-power quad-core processor, the AX1800 WiFi 6 Scalable Mesh Router (DIR-LX1870) accelerates high-bandwidth traffic for smooth performance. Simultaneously, internal high-gain antennas provide enhanced home WiFi coverage where needed. Expand coverage from the bedroom to the kitchen and even the backyard with D-Link WiFi Mesh.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!