Callaway, PGA Tour, more extra 20% off during Golf Apparel Shop’s Best-Seller Event

Golf Apparel Shop Best-Sellers Event takes extra 20% off select styles with top brands including PGA Tour, Jack Nicklaus, Callaway, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Get swinging with the PGA Tour Airflux Solid Polo Shirt that’s available in a wide variety of color options for just $20. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $50. This shirt is highly ventilated for added breathability and it’s infused with stretch, which is great for mobility on the course. It also features UPF 15+ sun protection and pairs nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Golf Apparel Shop customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

