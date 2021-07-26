Callaway, PGA Tour, more extra 20% off during Golf Apparel Shop’s Best-Seller Event

Golf Apparel Shop Best-Sellers Event takes extra 20% off select styles with top brands including PGA Tour, Jack Nicklaus, Callaway, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Get swinging with the PGA Tour Airflux Solid Polo Shirt that’s available in a wide variety of color options for just $20. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $50. This shirt is highly ventilated for added breathability and it’s infused with stretch, which is great for mobility on the course. It also features UPF 15+ sun protection and pairs nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Golf Apparel Shop customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop our fashion guide here.
Our top picks for men include:
- PGA Tour Airflux Solid Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- PGA Tour Flat Front Golf Shorts $40 (Orig. $60)
- Jack Nicklaus Pieced Golf Polo $23 (Orig. $65)
- Callaway Swing Tech Polo $40 (Orig. $65)
- PGA Tour Two Tone 1/4 Zip $21 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- PGA Tour Airflux Skort $30 (Orig. $60)
- PGA Tour Classic Logo Visor $15 (Orig. $22)
- Callaway Swing Tech Pullover $45 (Orig. $75)
- PGA Tour Gingham Polo Shirt $25 (Orig. $55)
- Callaway Swing Tech Vest $55 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
