Azio FOQO mechanical keyboard debuts with vintage camera dial, Bluetooth, USB-C, more

There is a sea of options when shopping for PC and Mac peripherals, but only a fraction stand out like the Azio lineup does. This also rings true with the all-new Azio FOQO Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. This offering was launched as an Indiegogo campaign back in December 2019 and closed with $58,198 of support. Thankfully, Azio has finally brought this mechanical keyboard to market, and despite having a vintage camera-inspired design, it wields many, if not all, of the modern features you would expect. Continue reading to learn more.

Azio FOQO adds vintage camera vibes to your desk

Without question, the new Azio FOQO Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is bound to turn some heads. A headlining example of this is its vintage camera lens-inspired control knob. This dial is used to not only control volume, playback, and other multimedia controls but also lets you tweak backlight settings and macros.

A premium exterior is yet another standout feature of FOQO. Owners will find aluminum plates and a leather-textured body that protects the keyboard while also offering up a sleek appearance. Like many mechanical keyboards, Azio FOQO sports RGB support with a total of nine LED colors and four lighting modes.

Both macOS and PC operating systems are supported alongside USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity options. Multi-device Bluetooth capabilities pave the way for quickly switching between three gadgets. This is controlled using a dial on the upper left-hand corner. Other highlights include Gateron Brown mechanical switches and an integrated 5,000mAh battery.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Azio FOQO Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is slated to launch just under a month from now, on August 23. Pre-orders are open now, and pricing is set at $199.99. As originally planned, FOQO is available in both Space Grey and Red colorways. No matter which route you take, it’s bound to upgrade the look of just about any desk setup.

9to5Toys’ Take

Despite working 100% of the time from a laptop, I’d be lying if I said Azio FOQO didn’t make me wish I had an external keyboard in need of replacement. Like just about every other Azio offering, FOQO looks phenomenal. The attention to detail is superb and will likely strike a nostalgic chord with many camera enthusiasts.

Aesthetics aside, functionality also looks to be pretty solid. Not only are you getting Gateron Brown mechanical switches, but also USB-C charging, a 5,000mAh battery, multi-device Bluetooth pairing, and the list goes on. Once all of these factors are pieced together, the price point doesn’t feel too far-fetched.

