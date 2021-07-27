Take $185 off Sony’s Extra Bass waterproof wireless smart speaker at low of $65

Woot is offering Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Waterproof Speaker with Assistant for $64.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime customers will be charged a $6 shipping fee. You’ll find this going for $250 on Amazon, with today’s deal saving you a staggering $185 and matching the all-time low price. Sony’s Extra Bass speaker delivers booming sound in a compact form-factor, with twin 53mm full-range speakers and built-in Assistant. Perfect for any summer adventure, it’s backed by IP68 waterproofing and dust proofing. rated 4+ stars on Amazon. See more options below.

If you’d prefer to go an even more budget-friendly route, Anker’s popular Soundcore 2 portable speaker is only $35 after you clip the on-page coupon. The Soundcore 2 offers 24-hour battery life with IPX7 waterproofing, so it’s just as solid for weekend getaways and beach bashes as our lead deal. Over 68,000 customers have left it an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Looking to get a little more out of your speakers? How about 6,600-square feet of 2.2Gb/s Wi-Fi? Because right now, we’re tracking a great deal on Google’s Nest mesh router 3-pack for $286. These not only provide seamless coverage throughout the home, but each router also works as an Assistant-enabled smart speaker.

Sony Extra Bass Wireless Speaker features:

Sony’s SRS-XB402M voice-controlled portable EXTRA BASS wireless speaker with Alexa built-in features an IP67 waterproof and dustproof design and multi-colored lights with strobe Keep the party going with up to 12 hours of battery life and Alexa built-in lets you manage music ask questions and more all just by using your voice even when you’re on the go.

