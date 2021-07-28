FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This stainless-steel iPad keyboard offers 90-days of battery for just $15 (Save 35%)

Alles-Omoton (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Stainless Steel iPad Keyboard for $14.99 Prime shipped. Just be sure to apply code YEB7ZOKQ at checkout. Doing so will knock 25% off the usual $23 tag, though right now it’s marked up to $30, and sets a new all-time low. This Bluetooth-enabled keyboard makes a perfect travel companion for your iPad, smartphone, and more. The sturdy stainless steel frame rests at an ergonomic angle to support your hands and wrists. Plus, this rechargeable model will get up to 90-days of battery off of a single 2-hour charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,110 customers. Head below for more options.

Now, to keep your iPad or tablet elevated on-the-go, consider adding this highly-rated stand for $11.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. Its lightweight, foldable form-factor makes it a handy tool for travel writing, getting a little work in, or FaceTiming with friends and family. Over 27,000 customers have left it a 4.6/5 star rating.

Head over to our mac accessories guide for more deals like these. Top of the list, you’ll find a killer $150 discount on Dell’s S Series 27-inch 2K monitor. Backed by HDR, this ultra-thin monitor is perfect for streaming and gaming with crisp, vibrant visuals leading the way. It’s currently at an all-time Amazon low, but if you’d rather opt for something more low-key, you can find tons of options right here.

OMOTON’s iPad Keyboard features:

  • COMFORTABLE TYPING: A refined scissor mechanism delivers tactile, comfortable and silent typing experience—perfect for replying to emails, sending messages, or writing.
  • DURABLE MATERIALS: Crafted from premium stainless steel and ABS materials, the Bluetooth keyboard promises longer service life. Plus, the durable keys can be kicked continuously for more than 3 million times.
  • LONG-LASTING BATTERY: This iPad keyboard features a high-capacity rechargeable lithium battery which lets you type up to 90 days. In addition, the automatic sleep mode helps to extend the battery life.

