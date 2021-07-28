FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This smart controller toggles power once specified temps are reached: $33 (Save 23%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeTessan
New low $33

Tessan Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 15,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Temperature Controller at $32.99 shipped. Having originally debuted at $46, it’s been selling for closer to $43 over the last month or so. Using the lower figure, this works out to 23% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Want to trigger power on a gadget when a specific temperature is hit? If so, this controller could be just the thing. Once plugged into the wall it will provide you with two outlets, a temperature probe, and a digital controller. Everything can be controlled and configured from the Smart Life smartphone app, Alexa, or Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you simply want to keep tabs on the temperature and humidity of a given area, perhaps Govee Bluetooth Indoor Hygrometer would be a better fit at $12 Prime shipped. With it you will be able to not only see readings on its display, but can also pull it up on your smartphone when within 196 feet of the device. Bear in mind that there are no smart plug capabilities like what you’ll find in the lead deal.

For more deals like the one above, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. Recent additions there include Govee’s new RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern at $24, the Nanoleaf 12-button HomeKit remote at $15, and even Ring’s refurbished Video Doorbell Pro for $100. Oh, and let’s not forget that Anker’s HomeKit-ready eufyCam 2 Pro home security system is down to $406.

TESSAN Smart Temperature Controller features:

  • TESSAN wifi digital temperature controller comes with smart heating and cooling outlets; Simply plug in the smart thermostat, you can mount or hang the plug as needs; With suction cup on the probe, allows to place it to the glass or wall stably; Completed the setup in minutes
  • Adjust the settings and monitor the smart temperature controller on free app from anywhere; Temps record can be viewed on the phone; Help you locate the detailed data to better monitor the scenes; An alert notification will automatic send to you once the temp exceed the setting range; Support 2.4Ghz Wifi only, dual-band (2.4G and 5G) WiFi need to set a separate 2.4G channel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Tessan

About the Author

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your ga...
At $8.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat this hi...
Nintendo collectible dioramas now on sale from $14.50 P...
Build muscle, lose weight, and more with Stamina Power ...
Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 features built...
Govee’s new RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern sees firs...
Try some treats from around the world with this interna...
Cricut Maker 3 sees rare discount to all-time low at $3...
Show More Comments

Related

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More

Ditch oil, gas, and noise with Sun Joe’s brushless electric mower at $160, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

Learn More
25% off

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $95 (Save 25%)

$95 Learn More