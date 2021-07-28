This smart controller toggles power once specified temps are reached: $33 (Save 23%)

Tessan Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 15,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Temperature Controller at $32.99 shipped. Having originally debuted at $46, it’s been selling for closer to $43 over the last month or so. Using the lower figure, this works out to 23% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Want to trigger power on a gadget when a specific temperature is hit? If so, this controller could be just the thing. Once plugged into the wall it will provide you with two outlets, a temperature probe, and a digital controller. Everything can be controlled and configured from the Smart Life smartphone app, Alexa, or Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you simply want to keep tabs on the temperature and humidity of a given area, perhaps Govee Bluetooth Indoor Hygrometer would be a better fit at $12 Prime shipped. With it you will be able to not only see readings on its display, but can also pull it up on your smartphone when within 196 feet of the device. Bear in mind that there are no smart plug capabilities like what you’ll find in the lead deal.

For more deals like the one above, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. Recent additions there include Govee’s new RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern at $24, the Nanoleaf 12-button HomeKit remote at $15, and even Ring’s refurbished Video Doorbell Pro for $100. Oh, and let’s not forget that Anker’s HomeKit-ready eufyCam 2 Pro home security system is down to $406.

TESSAN Smart Temperature Controller features:

TESSAN wifi digital temperature controller comes with smart heating and cooling outlets; Simply plug in the smart thermostat, you can mount or hang the plug as needs; With suction cup on the probe, allows to place it to the glass or wall stably; Completed the setup in minutes

Adjust the settings and monitor the smart temperature controller on free app from anywhere; Temps record can be viewed on the phone; Help you locate the detailed data to better monitor the scenes; An alert notification will automatic send to you once the temp exceed the setting range; Support 2.4Ghz Wifi only, dual-band (2.4G and 5G) WiFi need to set a separate 2.4G channel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!