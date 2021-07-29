Prep the meats like a pro: Anova Vacuum Sealer bundle now $116 shipped (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro for $116.20 shipped. Regularly $200 direct, it more typically fetches $150 at Best Buy and Amazon with today’s offer being a solid 23% price drop, and the best price we can find. This is also within $4 of the Amazon all-time low and the second best price we have seen there. Not to be confused with the $80 basic model, this one can also deal with wet food, has an internal bag cutter with storage, and the ability to press double seals. Perfect for marinating the meat this summer or for sous vide cooking preparation, it also supports one-handed use and comes with a role of sealing bags. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Now you could just as easily save some cash and go the standard model mentioned above, but you can save even more with the $54 NutriChef model. This one isn’t quite as robust and versatile, but it can handle wet seals for marinating the meats and comes with a full starter kit to get going right out of the box.

We are also still tracking a great deal on the Monoprice 1100W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker down at $54 shipped, but there are plenty more kitchen and cooking deals to scope out today as well. Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find a $240 price drop on the Vitamix 7500 blender, loads of electric kettles from $18.50, and Amazon’s Gold pricing on Ninja’s 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL. just be sure to dive into today’s Dyson Home Depot event and then score 66-feet of fairy string lights for just $7.50.

More on the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro:

The more robust, older sibling to our best selling “minimalist” Precision Vacuum Sealer. Expect a high power vacuum, reliable double sealer, built-in bag storage and cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers, and the ability to seal wet foods without worry – all with just one hand.

ONE HAND SEALING: Designed to be fully functional, while using just one hand. Clamping bags, vacuuming, and sealing are all easily accomplished with a single hand.

