FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep the meats like a pro: Anova Vacuum Sealer bundle now $116 shipped (Reg. $150+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAnova
Reg. $150+ $116

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro for $116.20 shipped. Regularly $200 direct, it more typically fetches $150 at Best Buy and Amazon with today’s offer being a solid 23% price drop, and the best price we can find. This is also within $4 of the Amazon all-time low and the second best price we have seen there. Not to be confused with the $80 basic model, this one can also deal with wet food, has an internal bag cutter with storage, and the ability to press double seals. Perfect for marinating the meat this summer or for sous vide cooking preparation, it also supports one-handed use and comes with a role of sealing bags. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

Now you could just as easily save some cash and go the standard model mentioned above, but you can save even more with the $54 NutriChef model. This one isn’t quite as robust and versatile, but it can handle wet seals for marinating the meats and comes with a full starter kit to get going right out of the box. 

We are also still tracking a great deal on the Monoprice 1100W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker down at $54 shipped, but there are plenty more kitchen and cooking deals to scope out today as well. Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find a $240 price drop on the Vitamix 7500 blender, loads of electric kettles from $18.50, and Amazon’s Gold pricing on Ninja’s 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL. just be sure to dive into today’s Dyson Home Depot event and then score 66-feet of fairy string lights for just $7.50

More on the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro:

  • The more robust, older sibling to our best selling “minimalist” Precision Vacuum Sealer. Expect a high power vacuum, reliable double sealer, built-in bag storage and cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers, and the ability to seal wet foods without worry – all with just one hand.
  • ONE HAND SEALING: Designed to be fully functional, while using just one hand. Clamping bags, vacuuming, and sealing are all easily accomplished with a single hand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Anova

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps to your Siri se...
This 5-in-1 outlet extender wields an integrated shelf,...
Don’t pay a fortune for a water flosser, this hig...
Save $249 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a ...
Vitamix knocks $240 off its highly-rated 7500 Blender w...
A mere $7.50 Prime shipped will score 66-feet of fairy ...
Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ styles at new 2...
Save 60% when you stack these promos and grab this trip...
Show More Comments

Related

PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

Order Now! Learn More
70% off

Disney now offers 70% off face masks for the whole family: 2-pack for $3 or 4-pack $6

2 for $3 Learn More

Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work

Learn More
Save 30%

Bring these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps to your Siri setup from $29 (Save up to 30%)

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, Space Marshals, X Launcher Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
29% off

This 5-in-1 outlet extender wields an integrated shelf, more surge protectors up to 29% off

From $10.50 Learn More
Save 50%

Kano’s Windows-powered Coding PC falls to lowest price yet at $150 (Save 50%)

$150 Learn More
Up to $300 off

Finally start gaming with an RTX 3080 + RX 6700XT desktop as low as $1,870 (Up to $300 off)

From $1,870 Learn More