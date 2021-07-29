FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $15 lets you trim up your beard for date night (2021 low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWahl
2021 low $15

Amazon is offering the Wahl Beard and Stubble Trimmer for $15.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $18, this is a 15% price drop and a rare savings, coming within just $2 of the all-time low. This beard trimmer delivers a “smooth precise trim” allowing you to style your beard in any which way you want. This kit isn’t just for beards, however, as it’s a full haircutting kit designed to trim your entire head. The self-sharpening blades provide “unbeatable results” and require no maintenance really. There are seven individual guides for various hair and beard lengths included in the box, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you already have hair cutting down, it’s time to get your beard game on point. The Black Beard Shaping & Styling Tool is a must-have. I’ve used it for years and love how easy it makes it for me to shape my beard. It’s just $10, as well, making it a budget-focused option for staying nice and trimmed.

After an at-home haircut, you’ll want to let a Shark ION Robot Vacuum clean up for you. You can pick up one of these handy robots for under $90 right now, making today a great time to invest. These are refurbished units that originally sold for $250, and you’ll get a 90-day warranty with the purchase.

More on the Wahl Beard and Stubble Trimmer

  • Wahl beard trimmers provide a smooth, precise trim, so you can get the beard style you want. Choose from a variety of guide comb lengths & widths for any beard or mustache style, from scruff to full. Wahl beard trimmers make great gifts
  • Whether you trim your hair between trips to the salon or barber, need beard or nose hair trimmers, or a complete hair cutting kit, Wahl has the high quality hair cutting and personal grooming tools you need
  • Wahl clippers & trimmers are available in a variety of styles to meet your home hair cutting needs. From Lithium Ion cordless & rechargeable clippers to heavy-duty corded models, Wahl clippers & trimmers deliver a high performance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Wahl

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Who knew just $8 would score you a highly-rated 5-in-1 ...
BN-LINK’s highly-rated 3-outlet outdoor smart plu...
Score Amazonia’s Milano 5-foot Indoor/Outdoor Ben...
Prep the meats like a pro: Anova Vacuum Sealer bundle n...
Bring these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps to your Siri se...
This 5-in-1 outlet extender wields an integrated shelf,...
Don’t pay a fortune for a water flosser, this hig...
Save $249 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a ...
Show More Comments

Related

Westinghouse’s 3-tool electric tool kit falls to $99 (Save 33%), more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

WORX $62 electric string trimmer ditches gas + oil for yard chores, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 28%

Who knew just $8 would score you a highly-rated 5-in-1 USB hub at 28% off?

$8 Learn More
50% off

BN-LINK’s highly-rated 3-outlet outdoor smart plug sees 50% discount to just $10

$10 Learn More
Save $80

Bring home LG’s versatile 43-inch 4K smart TV at low of $400 (Save up to $80)

$400 Learn More
1-year low

Score Amazonia’s Milano 5-foot Indoor/Outdoor Bench at $131.50 (Reg. $170, 1-year low)

$131.50 Learn More