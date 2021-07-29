Just $15 lets you trim up your beard for date night (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the Wahl Beard and Stubble Trimmer for $15.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $18, this is a 15% price drop and a rare savings, coming within just $2 of the all-time low. This beard trimmer delivers a “smooth precise trim” allowing you to style your beard in any which way you want. This kit isn’t just for beards, however, as it’s a full haircutting kit designed to trim your entire head. The self-sharpening blades provide “unbeatable results” and require no maintenance really. There are seven individual guides for various hair and beard lengths included in the box, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
If you already have hair cutting down, it’s time to get your beard game on point. The Black Beard Shaping & Styling Tool is a must-have. I’ve used it for years and love how easy it makes it for me to shape my beard. It’s just $10, as well, making it a budget-focused option for staying nice and trimmed.
After an at-home haircut, you’ll want to let a Shark ION Robot Vacuum clean up for you. You can pick up one of these handy robots for under $90 right now, making today a great time to invest. These are refurbished units that originally sold for $250, and you’ll get a 90-day warranty with the purchase.
- Wahl beard trimmers provide a smooth, precise trim, so you can get the beard style you want. Choose from a variety of guide comb lengths & widths for any beard or mustache style, from scruff to full. Wahl beard trimmers make great gifts
- Whether you trim your hair between trips to the salon or barber, need beard or nose hair trimmers, or a complete hair cutting kit, Wahl has the high quality hair cutting and personal grooming tools you need
- Wahl clippers & trimmers are available in a variety of styles to meet your home hair cutting needs. From Lithium Ion cordless & rechargeable clippers to heavy-duty corded models, Wahl clippers & trimmers deliver a high performance
