Score a Shark ION Robot Vacuum for under $90 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark ION Robot Dual-Action Robot Vacuum Cleaner (RV720) for $89.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $250 and currently on sale for $200 in new condition at Home Depot, refurbished models are fetching $170+ at Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This deal is a great way to score a brand name robot vacuum at under $100. This simple-to-use model might not have all of the bells and whistles of those pricey options, but it will still clean your floors for up to 90-minutes at a time so you don’t have to. Smart and proximity sensor navigation is joined by scheduling and a “self-cleaning brushroll that captures short and long hair, dust, dander and allergens to prevent everyday buildup in your home.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

At just $90 from a trusted brand name, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable option from a trusted brand. There are several options on Amazon for less right here, but none that we have any direct experience with. Between today’s lead deal and the Anker options below, these are among the best values out there right now.

More on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum:

The Shark ION ROBOT is the perfect solution for everyday upkeep. It features: A self-cleaning brushroll that captures short and long hair, dust, dander and allergens to prevent everyday buildup in your home. Smart Sensor Navigation seamlessly navigates floors and carpets while proximity sensors assess and adapt to surrounding obstacles. Dual-spinning side brushes pull in debris from edges and corners. An easy-to-use remote for setting a recurring cleaning schedule.

