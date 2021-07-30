This DualSense PS5 controller charging station just hit $10 Prime shipped (29% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo DualSense PlayStation 5 Controller Charging Station for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you own one of the 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles that Sony has shipped so far, this DualSense charging dock could be worth adding to your setup. It can refuel two controllers at once and comes in a white colorway that should pair nicely with your beloved gaming console. Having been all-in on the controller charging dock game for many years now, I cannot tell you just how much of a fan I’ve become. It’s great to easily keep everything charged and nicely organized. While ratings have yet to pour in for this recent release, MoKo is a reputable brand.

While it’s hard to undercut the value above, you could opt for a 2-pack of 10-foot charging cables instead. This way you’ll only end up spending $8 Prime shipped which is $2 less than going the other route. These cables have been reviewed over 2,000 times and have garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to peruse today’s best game deals from $3. And if you need a new TV to play on, check out LG’s 43-inch 4K solution at $400. Other notable markdowns include this Bluetooth RGB LED kit for your car’s interior at $11.50 along with Kano’s Coding PC for $150 and a RTX 3080 gaming desktop at $2,650.

MoKo DualSense PS5 Controller Charging Station features:

5V/2.1A PS5 charging cable supports fast charging for 2 controllers. Quick charged both controllers within 3.5H. Controller charger station stop charging PS5 controllers after they’ve fully charged, safe to leave controllers on charging station with no fear of overcharging.

The light is Red when the PS5 controller is charging, and turn to Green automatically when it is fully charged.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!