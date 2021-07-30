This DualSense PS5 controller charging station just hit $10 Prime shipped (29% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo DualSense PlayStation 5 Controller Charging Station for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you own one of the 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles that Sony has shipped so far, this DualSense charging dock could be worth adding to your setup. It can refuel two controllers at once and comes in a white colorway that should pair nicely with your beloved gaming console. Having been all-in on the controller charging dock game for many years now, I cannot tell you just how much of a fan I’ve become. It’s great to easily keep everything charged and nicely organized. While ratings have yet to pour in for this recent release, MoKo is a reputable brand.
While it’s hard to undercut the value above, you could opt for a 2-pack of 10-foot charging cables instead. This way you’ll only end up spending $8 Prime shipped which is $2 less than going the other route. These cables have been reviewed over 2,000 times and have garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating.
Once you’re finished here, be sure to peruse today’s best game deals from $3. And if you need a new TV to play on, check out LG’s 43-inch 4K solution at $400. Other notable markdowns include this Bluetooth RGB LED kit for your car’s interior at $11.50 along with Kano’s Coding PC for $150 and a RTX 3080 gaming desktop at $2,650.
MoKo DualSense PS5 Controller Charging Station features:
- 5V/2.1A PS5 charging cable supports fast charging for 2 controllers. Quick charged both controllers within 3.5H. Controller charger station stop charging PS5 controllers after they’ve fully charged, safe to leave controllers on charging station with no fear of overcharging.
- The light is Red when the PS5 controller is charging, and turn to Green automatically when it is fully charged.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!