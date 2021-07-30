Today’s best game deals: Forza Motorsport 7 from $10, DARK SOULS III $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Forza Motorsport 7 for $9.99 in digital form, down from the usual $40 price. You’ll also find the Ultimate Edition on sale for $19.99, or 75% off the typical $80 digital listing. While this one is a little bit older now, Microsoft just unveiled that you’ll no longer be able to buy it digitally starting in September 2021. So now might be a good time to secure a copy. If you own it before the cut off time you’ll still be able to download and play it as well as enjoy the multiplayer suite. “Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 Tracks. Experience it all in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including DARK SOULS III, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Death Squared, Spelunky 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access
- Nintendo just unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Sony State of Play Deathloop gameplay, indies, and more
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- DARK SOULS III PSN $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Death Squared eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- SpongeBob SquarePants eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Or $4 on Xbox
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Xbox $3 (Reg. $20)
- Phoenix Wright Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $30)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Children of Morta eShop $9 (Reg. $22)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Also on PlayStation
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 GOTY Xbox $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Matched on PSN
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $25 (Reg. $50+)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched on Xbox
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg, $30+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $49 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster $35 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price
Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work
Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends
New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs
Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more
Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!