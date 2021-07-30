Microsoft’s 360-degree folding Surface Duo is finally worth picking up at a new low of $389

BuyDig is offering the AT&T locked Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $389 shipped. Upgrade to 256GB for $479. Originally retailing for $1,400, and eventually seeing a permanent price drop to $1,000, you’ll pay $700 for the unlocked version at Amazon today and our last mention of an AT&T locked model was $410. This discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Folding phones used to be so expensive that they were more novelty than anything else, but with prices like this, they’re quite practical too. Surface Duo features a dual AMOLED display that offers a unique overall experience thanks to a 360-degree hinge in the middle. It can be folded closed when not in use like a book, 180-degrees flat for enjoying larger-form content, or even backward and used like a typical smartphone. Rated 3.9/5 stars, and you can get a closer look in our previous coverage.

On a tighter budget? Give Google’s Pixel 4a a look at $349. This lower-cost smartphone offers a stock Android experience, as well as 128GB of storage. Since it’s made by Google, a full 2-years of updates from its launch are guaranteed and you’ll find features like Night Sight, Adaptive Battery, and more.

After checking out the phones above, give our Android guide a look. That’s where we put all deals and discounts related to phones or tablets running the operating system, so you should check back frequently. Also, be sure to take a look at yesterday’s Android app deals so that way you can outfit your new phone with the best programs at the lowest prices.

Microsoft Surface Duo features:

Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps. Now you can view two apps at once or span one across both screens, drag and drop between screens, and make phone calls. Say goodbye to constant app switching.

