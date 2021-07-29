FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, Space Marshals, X Launcher Pro, more

-
It’s Thursday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. As always you’ll find all of the best Android hardware deals waiting for your right here including OnePlus and Google Pixel handsets, but it’s all about the Google Play price drops right now. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Railways, Traffix, Space Marshals, X Launcher Pro, Siege of Dragonspear, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Joining ongoing deals on OnePlus 9 Pro and everything else in our Android deal hub, today we spotted the first notable discount on OnePlus Nord N200 5G at $200 and Google Pixel 3a down at $154. The Samsung LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 is still on sale along with a host of laptop offers including Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook and the rest of the models you’ll find on sale right here. On the accessory and charging gear side of things, we have solid price drops available on the SanDisk 2-in-1 Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync, the Aduro 10,000mAh Qi Wireless Dual USB Power Bank, the Amazon 1-day PNY memory card and flash drive sale, and in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10 or double pack $25, Mario Golf $49.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Railways:

If you answered positively to the first two questions, Railways will certainly suit your interests. From the makers of Traffix, Railways is a simulation game where you have trains, passengers and railways. Your goal is to move the trains strategically between the tracks, picking up the passengers and preventing crashes. Your mission is complete when you collect all the passengers.

