FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO re-releasing Creator Fiat 500 set in new blue color scheme

-
LEGONews

Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest Creator Expert vehicle from the LEGO Group. Taking a different approach to any kit we’ve seen in the past, the new LEGO Fiat 500 will be taking a previously released set and refreshing it with a new blue color scheme. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO refreshes Fiat 500 with new blue color scheme

First spotted by the folks over at PromoBricks, the LEGO Group looks to be readying its latest Creator Expert vehicle. Though, instead of opting for an entirely new iconic ride, it looks like we’ll be getting a refreshed version of a set that already rolled out into the brick-built garage.

Refreshing the Fiat 500 first launched last year, the new version rolling out at a later date will be giving the iconic ride a refresh new color scheme. While we’re only getting a small look at the build, the new light blue coat of paint definitely mixes things up while keeping much of the same retro stylings found originally. Aside from its color differences, things seem to remain identical to the original LEGO Fiat 500 released back in 2020. It’ll enter with the same 960 pieces as before and comes complete with a brick-built easel and painting.

As of now, there’s no telling when we’ll see the refreshed LEGO Fiat 500 debut officially. It’ll likely come by the end of the year at this point and should debut at the same $89.99 price point as before. Considering that the LEGO Group is still selling the yellow model, it’s unclear if both versions will be up for sale at the same time or the original will be retired beforehand.

Today’s news marks the first time that we’ll have seen the LEGO Group re-release an old set with a refreshed color scheme. While last year saw some popular Ideas kits brought back into circulation after being retired, that’s the closest release the brand has delivered in the past.

The LEGO Group will also be giving the same recoloring treatment to a smaller creator set, the Creator Mighty Dinosaurs kit. The 3-in-1 set has been given a similar blue color scheme that mixes things up from the green set that’s on sale right now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Aside from just its slick retro design, one of the more unique things on the Fiat 500 from last year was its yellow colorway. For the refreshed version that appears to be launching in the near future, the LEGO Group is still sticking with an equally eye-catching color pallet this time around.

While we wait for more details on the set to launch likely in the coming months, all that’s left is to wonder if we’ll see the same treatment applied to other kits. If this debut ends up being successful for the LEGO Group, I could very well see them applying the same stylistic updates to the Ford Mustang set we saw launch back in 2019.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Review: LEGO Slave 1 delivers a downsized Boba FettR...
Tetris comes to board game night with multiplayer actio...
All-new 8Bitdo Media Remote lineup gives Xbox Series X|...
Apex Legends Emergence patch notes detail what changes ...
August 2021 Reading List: Page-turning thrillers, back-...
Bandai and Disney team up for new R2-D2 Tamagotchi, com...
Walabot 2 in-wall imager upgrades your DIY kit, now com...
Klipsch’s new T5 II earbuds deliver ANC for the f...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO rolls out new 2,200-piece Volkswagen T2 Camper Van complete with retro stylings

Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new August 2021 sets: Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, much more

Learn More

Everything we know about the remaining LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets

Learn More
Review

LEGO R2-D2 review: Most detailed version yet of the galaxy’s favorite droids

Buy now Learn More

LEGO launches Technic Heavy-duty Tow Truck alongside iPhone-enabled Mercedes-Benz 4×4

Learn More

LEGO’s first Seinfeld set assembles Jerry’s Apartment out of 1,300 pieces with 5 new minifigs

Buy now Learn More
Review

Hands-on: LEGO Seinfeld Jerry’s Apartment delivers a 1,300-piece kit packed with references

Buy now Learn More

LEGO officially unveils new UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship with nearly 3,300 pieces

Learn more Learn More