LEGO re-releasing Creator Fiat 500 set in new blue color scheme

Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest Creator Expert vehicle from the LEGO Group. Taking a different approach to any kit we’ve seen in the past, the new LEGO Fiat 500 will be taking a previously released set and refreshing it with a new blue color scheme. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO refreshes Fiat 500 with new blue color scheme

First spotted by the folks over at PromoBricks, the LEGO Group looks to be readying its latest Creator Expert vehicle. Though, instead of opting for an entirely new iconic ride, it looks like we’ll be getting a refreshed version of a set that already rolled out into the brick-built garage.

Refreshing the Fiat 500 first launched last year, the new version rolling out at a later date will be giving the iconic ride a refresh new color scheme. While we’re only getting a small look at the build, the new light blue coat of paint definitely mixes things up while keeping much of the same retro stylings found originally. Aside from its color differences, things seem to remain identical to the original LEGO Fiat 500 released back in 2020. It’ll enter with the same 960 pieces as before and comes complete with a brick-built easel and painting.

As of now, there’s no telling when we’ll see the refreshed LEGO Fiat 500 debut officially. It’ll likely come by the end of the year at this point and should debut at the same $89.99 price point as before. Considering that the LEGO Group is still selling the yellow model, it’s unclear if both versions will be up for sale at the same time or the original will be retired beforehand.

Today’s news marks the first time that we’ll have seen the LEGO Group re-release an old set with a refreshed color scheme. While last year saw some popular Ideas kits brought back into circulation after being retired, that’s the closest release the brand has delivered in the past.

The LEGO Group will also be giving the same recoloring treatment to a smaller creator set, the Creator Mighty Dinosaurs kit. The 3-in-1 set has been given a similar blue color scheme that mixes things up from the green set that’s on sale right now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Aside from just its slick retro design, one of the more unique things on the Fiat 500 from last year was its yellow colorway. For the refreshed version that appears to be launching in the near future, the LEGO Group is still sticking with an equally eye-catching color pallet this time around.

While we wait for more details on the set to launch likely in the coming months, all that’s left is to wonder if we’ll see the same treatment applied to other kits. If this debut ends up being successful for the LEGO Group, I could very well see them applying the same stylistic updates to the Ford Mustang set we saw launch back in 2019.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!