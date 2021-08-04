Hardcover gaming book all-time lows from $11: Mario and Zelda encyclopedias, much more

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $36+ From $11

We have now spotted a long list of notable price drops on hardcover gaming books for your collection. From Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda to Kirby, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII, and more, you’ll find a host of notable deals on these art books starting from $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Many of which are all-time lows that started life in the $40 range, have since dropped down, and will now fall even lower once added to your cart. Everything carries 4+ star ratings as well. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s hardcover gaming book deals. 

Hardcover gaming book deals:

Here are all of today’s best console game deals, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Aladdin and The Lion King, final Fantasy and much more. We also have a great deal on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi, details on Microsoft’s new shimmering new Aqua Shift Wireless Xbox Controller, and the new Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller, alongside the Waze update that adds Master Chief driving directions ahead of the Halo Infinite launch. 

More on the Super Mario Encyclopedia:

Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 32% on iOttie’s popular iPhone and And...
Fosmon’s new OLED Pulse Oximeter strikes Amazon l...
Use Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery and score a $40 cr...
Is your fridge/freezer at the right temp? This $11.50 w...
Leviton’s new Decora HomeKit Dimmer Switch has re...
Anker’s 4000 Joule, 12-outlet Surge Protector wit...
Cult classics + new releases Blu-ray/4K from $10: Jaws,...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tales of the Ne...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Nordstrom Rack Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off Herschel, Jansport, more

from $12 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 4, 2021 – Apple Watch SE from $269, Google Wifi $150, more

50% off

Is your fridge/freezer at the right temp? This $11.50 wireless thermometer kit lets you know

$11.50 Learn More

LEGO’s Amelia Earhart Tribute set is now available in the VIP Rewards Center

Amazon low

Leviton’s new Decora HomeKit Dimmer Switch has returned to the Amazon low of $40

$40 Learn More
31% off

Anker’s 4000 Joule, 12-outlet Surge Protector with USB and flat plug now $25 at Amazon (31% off)

$25 Learn More

The ‘world’s only fully self-contained’ dishwasher fits on your countertop, pre-orders now $100 off

Expand your library

Cult classics + new releases Blu-ray/4K from $10: Jaws, A Quiet Place II, Indiana Jones, more

From $10 Learn More