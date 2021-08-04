Hardcover gaming book all-time lows from $11: Mario and Zelda encyclopedias, much more

We have now spotted a long list of notable price drops on hardcover gaming books for your collection. From Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda to Kirby, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII, and more, you’ll find a host of notable deals on these art books starting from $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Many of which are all-time lows that started life in the $40 range, have since dropped down, and will now fall even lower once added to your cart. Everything carries 4+ star ratings as well. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s hardcover gaming book deals.

Hardcover gaming book deals:

Here are all of today’s best console game deals, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Aladdin and The Lion King, final Fantasy and much more. We also have a great deal on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi, details on Microsoft’s new shimmering new Aqua Shift Wireless Xbox Controller, and the new Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller, alongside the Waze update that adds Master Chief driving directions ahead of the Halo Infinite launch.

More on the Super Mario Encyclopedia:

Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario

