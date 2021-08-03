Microsoft unveils shimmering new Aqua Shift Wireless Xbox Controller, pre-orders now live

After seeing the new Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo editions hit back in March, Microsoft has now unveiled the new Aqua Shift Special Edition Wireless Xbox Controller. Just announced over o the official Xbox Twitter feed, the new Aqua Shift Special Edition features one of Microsoft’s most unique designs yet, not to mention some unique attributes you won’t find on the basic paint jobs we are used to seeing. Head below for a closer look and to lock in your pre-order.

New Aqua Shift Special Edition Wireless Xbox Controller

After relaunching its bespoke Xbox Design Lab, where players can create their current-generation Xbox gamepads, Microsoft unveiled the three new Space Jam The Game-themed controllers — you can get a closer look at these in our hands-on video review right here — and now, it’s all about the flashy new Aqua Shift wireless model.

Get surreal with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition, featuring a color-shifting blue shimmer and swirl grips. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Seamlessly capture and share content with a dedicated Share button. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and mobile.

Aside from the glimmering blue paint job here, Microsoft has also introduced new rubberized side grips with a unique “dual-color swirl.” More specifically, Microsoft says each unit produced has a different take on this marbled, almost hologram-looking swirl pattern.

From there, the Aqua Shift Special Edition controller is essentially a latest-generation Xbox gamepad with a hybrid D-pad, textured triggers and bumpers, button mapping, and versatile Bluetooth compatibility.

It is set for release later this month, on August 31, 2021, with an MSRP of $69.99. While the Amazon listing still says “currently unavailable,” it will likely go live shortly, much like it already is over at Best Buy. You can also now pre-order it directly from Microsoft at $70 as well.

