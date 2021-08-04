Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Smash Bros. Ultimate $46, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4/PS5 for $29.99 shipped, down from the regular $45 or more. You’ll also find Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade with the Yuffie DLC for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the Intergrade edition — the latest edition of the game with a laundry list of enhancements and a new story campaign you can learn more about right here. Final Fantasy VII Remake recreates the iconic classic with gorgeous, completely modern-day graphics, new gameplay mechanics, and now’s as good a time as any to add it to your library. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Aladdin and The Lion King, The Nioh Collection, Bastion, Mafia titles, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Nioh Collection PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia II Definitive $10 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on PSN
- Mafia III Definitive $10 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on PSN
- It Takes Two Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Island Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox $8 (Reg. $13)
- Outer Wilds Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry franchise Xbox sale from $9
- Outlast PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox $16 and PSN $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition eShop $7 (Reg. $29)
- Must login to see price
- Kingdom: New Lands eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Pre-owned PS and Xbox titles five for $50 at GameStop
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox $8 (Reg. $20)
- DARK SOULS III PSN $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $25 (Reg. $50+)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched on Xbox
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg, $30+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $46 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
