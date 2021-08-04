Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Smash Bros. Ultimate $46, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4/PS5 for $29.99 shipped, down from the regular $45 or more. You’ll also find Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade with the Yuffie DLC for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the Intergrade edition — the latest edition of the game with a laundry list of enhancements and a new story campaign you can learn more about right here. Final Fantasy VII Remake recreates the iconic classic with gorgeous, completely modern-day graphics, new gameplay mechanics, and now’s as good a time as any to add it to your library. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Aladdin and The Lion King, The Nioh Collection, Bastion, Mafia titles, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

