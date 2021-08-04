Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Smash Bros. Ultimate $46, more

Final Fantasy VII Remake - release

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4/PS5 for $29.99 shipped, down from the regular $45 or more. You’ll also find Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade with the Yuffie DLC for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the Intergrade edition — the latest edition of the game with a laundry list of enhancements and a new story campaign you can learn more about right here. Final Fantasy VII Remake recreates the iconic classic with gorgeous, completely modern-day graphics, new gameplay mechanics, and now’s as good a time as any to add it to your library. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Aladdin and The Lion King, The Nioh Collection, Bastion, Mafia titles, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available

PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

