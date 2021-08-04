Add the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi to your collection for under $13 via Amazon (Reg. $20)

-
AmazonApps GamesToys & Hobbies
Reg. $20 $12.50
Pac Man Tamagotchi

Just after seeing the new R2-D2 model go up for pre-order, Toys and Videogames Trader (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in yellow for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The black model is also on sale for $13.80 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, today’s offer is up to 36% off the going rate, within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Initially featured at launch during the 40th anniversary PAC-MAN festivities, it combines a classic Tamagotchi virtual pet experience with elements from the iconic arcade game. Along with a series of mini games, players can also have PAC-MAN come in to save the day when evil Ghosts come after your virtual pet. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Here’s our hands-on review for the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi and be sure to head below for more details. 

As of right now, the PAC-MAN models above are the most affordable Tamagotchi we can find. The stand edition virtual pets are starting at around $16 right now, for comparison. 

Along with the new R2-D2 Tamagotchi that dropped this week, we have also seen a slew of new releases as the nostalgic virtual pet line makes a return. These include the smart watch version, a time-tested fun of the ’90s edition, these iPhone-enabled virtual pets, and the Tamagotchi Pix with a selfie cam and Pokemon Go-like features. 

And while you’re at it, swing by our LEGO guide to check out our LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review, a rare deal on LEGO’s new Technic Ferrari 488 GTE, and our first look at the upcoming 3,000-piece Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set, just to name a few. 

More on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi: 

  • PAC-MAN is helping to raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character! Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters!
  • Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries!
  • The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help! If the bugs start to invade the screen, call PAC-MAN to save your Tamagotchi character before it’s too late!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time fo...
Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Goo...
Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphones now up to $...
Latest Google Wifi mesh system is down to its best pric...
These two 3,200-lumen outdoor solar LED lights illumina...
Got $6.50? Then you can score this highly-rated tablet ...
Take 45% off iClever’s macOS Multi-Device Bluetoo...
Let Renpho’s highly-rated BMI smart scale keep yo...
Show More Comments

Related

Bandai and Disney team up for new R2-D2 Tamagotchi, complete with holochess

34% off

Add the hardcover Little Book of Video Games to your retro collection for $10 (Amazon low), more

$10 Learn More

July’s best LEGO Ideas include a PAC-MAN kinetic sculpture, Spartan Helmet, more

Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ $100 off, Pixel 4 $390, more

Learn More
50% off

Express cuts extra 50% off clearance with deals from $10: Dress apparel, jeans, more

from $10 Learn More
$204 off

Save $200+ on Cuisinart’s Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at $196 Prime shipped (Today only)

$196 Learn More
Save $40

Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8

From $269 Learn More