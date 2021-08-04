Add the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi to your collection for under $13 via Amazon (Reg. $20)

Just after seeing the new R2-D2 model go up for pre-order, Toys and Videogames Trader (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in yellow for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The black model is also on sale for $13.80 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, today’s offer is up to 36% off the going rate, within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Initially featured at launch during the 40th anniversary PAC-MAN festivities, it combines a classic Tamagotchi virtual pet experience with elements from the iconic arcade game. Along with a series of mini games, players can also have PAC-MAN come in to save the day when evil Ghosts come after your virtual pet. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Here’s our hands-on review for the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi and be sure to head below for more details.

As of right now, the PAC-MAN models above are the most affordable Tamagotchi we can find. The stand edition virtual pets are starting at around $16 right now, for comparison.

Along with the new R2-D2 Tamagotchi that dropped this week, we have also seen a slew of new releases as the nostalgic virtual pet line makes a return. These include the smart watch version, a time-tested fun of the ’90s edition, these iPhone-enabled virtual pets, and the Tamagotchi Pix with a selfie cam and Pokemon Go-like features.

And while you’re at it, swing by our LEGO guide to check out our LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review, a rare deal on LEGO’s new Technic Ferrari 488 GTE, and our first look at the upcoming 3,000-piece Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set, just to name a few.

More on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi:

PAC-MAN is helping to raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character! Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters!

Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries!

The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help! If the bugs start to invade the screen, call PAC-MAN to save your Tamagotchi character before it’s too late!

