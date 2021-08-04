Nordstrom Rack Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off Herschel, Jansport, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Herschel Supply Co., Jansport, TUMI, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Head back to school in style with the Herschel Supply Co. Classic Backpack. It’s currently marked down to $25 and originally sold for $45. This backpack can store your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. This style is nice for all ages and can be used while traveling as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Nordstrom Rack include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Buy More, Save More Event that’s offering up to an extra 30% off your purchase.

