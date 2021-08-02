Elevate your home gym with this highly-rated doorway pull-up bar at low of $18

Moldiy (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Doorway Pull-Up Bar for $17.99 shipped when you apply code JUUTWVIU at checkout. Typically going for $30, that code slashes a full 40% off and newly marks the best price we’ve ever tracked. This extendable pull-up bar is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their home gym, no matter what kind of space you have to work with. It extends up to 45-inches, so it’s ready to fit just about any standard door frame. The non-slip VC oxford pad helps keep it secure, and installation is a breeze so you can move it between positions to enjoy a variety of workouts. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Want to take your workout to the next level? Consider throwing in a set of these highly-rated ankle weights for $15 after you clip the on-page coupon. They’re great for adding a little extra edge to your pull-ups, runs, and other exercises, and the extra weight helps tone your leg muscles even more. Over 1,200 customers have left them an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And for any trips to a large-scale gym, you can toss any equipment you need to perform your best into this sleek High Sierra Loop backpack for $27.50. It’s also great for class or work, with a convenient laptop slot that’s big enough for a 15-inch MacBook. Plus, it’s at the best price we’ve seen in half a year, so it’s definitely worth a look.

More on the SHINYEVER Doorway Pull-Up Bar:

Simple to set up, just rotate the bar to press against the door frame and plug in the security lock. It’s suitable to take down and re-set up regularly, uninstall and move from one location to another. Never worry over-tighten the pull-up bar and cause BAD damage to your door frame. The horizontal bars with safety deadlock design, after adjusting the bar to the tightest then inserts the buckle in the card slot. Prevent the pull-up bar from rotating during use, which makes sure the security for yourself.

