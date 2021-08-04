Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled plastic bottles into premium MacBook bags

Incase recently rolled out a new collection of its popular MacBook backpacks and accessories in partnership with BIONIC, resulting in some fresh new marine-inspired colorways. Running with that nautical theming, the collection is notably comprised of 100% recycled plastics, which are repurposed from discarded bottles. With a premium price tag to match the environmental focus, our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review will be getting a closer look at the new debuts. Head below for more.

Incase Commuter Backpack

Having launched earlier this summer, Incase partnered with BIONIC in order to release a collection of new backpacks and accessories comprised of recycled materials. Looking to help fight back against marine and coastal pollution specifically, all of the accessories are made from 100% recycled plastic and available in some refreshed colors.

Leading the way of the lineup is the Incase Commuter Backpack, which clocks in at $99.95. There are also some additional accessories including a hipsack at $69.95 as well as a laptop sleeve and accessory organizer at $49.95 each, which all share the same environmentally friendly pedigree.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Created from the equivalent of 26 plastic bottles recovered from marine & coastal environments

Crafted from durable, 100% recycled plastic, BIONIC FLX ripstop material

External magnetic-snap closure water bottle pocket

Multiple internal organization compartments for tech accessories

Compatible with up to 16″ MacBook

First things first, let’s talk about the actual quality of the Incase Commuter Backpack, as well as the other gear in the lineup. Relying on 100% recycled plastic is sure to raise a few eyebrows and pique the curiosity of many, so how durable does it all feel? Actually really solid. The Incase BIONIC releases do have a plastic-like feel to them, but not in a negative way. It’s all quite premium and has some nice stitching throughout to add to the durable design. Everything also comes in one of two new colors, Baltic Sea and Sand, which I find particularly appealing.

Turning our attention to the Commuter Backpack itself, this is the Incase BIONIC product that uses the most recycled materials in its build, with 26 plastic bottles making up the bag. Certainly on the smaller side, it has a single compartment with an integrated laptop sleeve that’s able to accommodate my 16-inch MacBook Pro with ease.

Alongside the Incase Commuter Backpack, we also took a hands-on look at two of the companion accessories. Both the Compact Sleeve and Accessory Organizer arrive with much the same recycled emphasis as the main bag, just in different form factors.

Available in both 13- and 16-inch models, the Incase Compact Sleeve has a padded design that fits quite snug around your device. I’ve personally been testing out the larger of the two, and quite enjoy that it also has a zipped pocket on the outside for throwing in a charging cord or USB-C hub. But the real letdown was it doesn’t have enough room to fit Apple’s entire 96W charger and cable into the sleeve with your computer, which does limit its versatility a bit.

As for the Incase Accessory Organizer, the compact design unzips in order to yield plenty of room for cables, chargers, and even power banks. Outside of just how versatile it is, there’s not too much to write home about here. It’s a pretty neat accessory if you have a loaded everyday carry that could use some organization.

As for the price on all of the Incase BIONIC gear I’ve tested out here, these certainly aren’t cheap. There’s no hiding that you’re paying a premium for the recycled gear, despite the lack of having more expansive feature sets. Even so, that value proposition is going to appeal to a lot of folks, given the environmental impact these will have. And even if it is only around seven bottles at a time, the trade-offs here are certainly worth it for the final product.

