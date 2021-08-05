Bring home Acer’s 32-inch Nitro 2K 165Hz curved monitor at low of $224 (Reg. $350)

Quickshipelectronics (99.8% positive feedback) via eBay is offering Acer’s Nitro 31.5-inch 2K 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (XZ322QU) for $224 shipped in open-box condition. This tends to go four around $350, and this massive $126 discount marks the best price we’ve ever tracked. Delivering on both speed and clarity, this versatile monitor makes a great addition to any setup. Enjoy crisp 1440p visuals at 144Hz, or overclock the refresh rate up to 165Hz with a 1ms response time for ultra-smooth gameplay. And rounding out the hardware, you’ll find a DisplayPort input on the back. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. See more options below.

If you can live without quite so much screen space, this popular 24-inch AOC monitor is only $197 on Amazon. The curved display also touts a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, so even though the visuals are only displayed at 1080p, you can still enjoy lightning-quick gaming on this compact machine. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 gamers.

On the hunt for battlestation upgrades that can’t be beat? Hit up our best PC gaming deals guide for more. THere, you’ll find everything you need to take on the competition, like Razer’s 60% Huntsman Mini mechanical keyboard, to streaming gear like the Nari Ultimate Headset and Chroma V2 Base Station bundle for $80 off.

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 2K 165Hz monitor features:

Immerse yourself in the game world with a Nitro XZ2 curved monitor. Enjoy seamless gameplay with Radeon FreeSync 1 and a blazingly fast 165Hz refresh rate2, and experience lifelike colors on an FHD3 VA display with an immersive 1500R curvature and VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400.

