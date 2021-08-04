Bundle Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset with a Chroma V2 Base Station for new $190 low

Amazon is bundling Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset with the Chroma V2 Base Station for $189.98 shipped. This typically goes for $270, having taken its first major discount late last month, and now you can save up to 29% and mark a new Amazon low. Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset combines 7.1 surround sound with haptic feedback to deliver an immersive, articulate soundscape. You’ll also find a noise-canceling microphone and RGB backlighting here, which matches the Chroma V2 base station. That delivers a sleek holding spot for your headset when not in use, so they’re charged up and ready to go at a moment’s notice. When brought together, these two pieces make a gorgeous addition to any battlestation, both in form and function. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 5,000 gamers. Head below for more.

Don’t need all that flash? Ditch the RGB backlighting and save a ton with Razer’s Nari Essential gaming headset for $70. You can still stay ahead of the competition with THX Spatial Audio and a noise-canceling microphone on this budget-friendly edition. Plus, you can keep playing through marathon sessions with a full 16-hours of battery life off a single charge.

Though if it’s just quality audio you’re after, look no further than Monolith’s M1070 over-ear headphones. They’re packing some incredibly powerful 106mm drivers on the lightweight form-factor. And comfort hasn’t been sacrificed here either, with plush lambskin memory foam earpads keeping you comfy all day long.

Razer Nari Ultimate Headset + Chroma V2 Base Station feature:

Razer Hypersense Haptic Feedback for Unparalleled Immersion: Provides industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy coupled with THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound

Lightweight & Auto-Adjusting Headband for Extended Gaming Sessions: The Nari Ultimate adapts to the shape of the user’s head for convenient comfort

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million

