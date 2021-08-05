Carhartt adds new clearance items from just $10: Jackets, t-shirts, more

Carhartt adds new clearance items up to 50% off from $10. Prices are as marked. Carhartt is a very on-trend brand for this season and this is a great way to stock up on gear. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Midweight Softshell Jacket that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $110. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the outside of the jacket is waterproof. It’s a perfect layering option for cooler weather and it also has three zippered pockets to store your essentials. Plus, you can choose from two versatile color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Carhartt include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry Semi-Annual Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!