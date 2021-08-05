Nordstrom’s Back to School Guide features top brand apparel, backpacks, more

Back to school season is quickly approaching for most around the country. Nordstrom just released its back-to-school guide with top brand clothing, backpack, shoes, and accessories. Have your child feeling confident on his first day with top styles that are highly functional. Better yet, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to find all of our top picks from the 2021 Nordstrom Back to School guide below.

Nordstrom Back to School Clothing

A standout from the back-to-school guide is the Sportswear Kids’ Club Fleece Sweatshirt from Nike. This sweatshirt can be worn by both girls or boys alike and comes in several color options. It also looks nice with jeans, khaki pants, shorts, or joggers and leggings alike. The interior is fleece for a soft touch, and it’s priced at $34 at checkout.

Vests are a great option for when the weather starts to cool down, and the Harway style from The North Face is a nice pick. It’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $69. The sleek design allows for less bulk, and you can choose from two color options as well. However, if you’re looking for a jacket instead, the North Face Kids’ Mossbud Swirl Jacket is also a fantastic choice.

Backpacks and Acessories

One of the most notable backpack styles from this guide is the L.L. Bean Kids’ Deluxe IV Backpack. This weatherproof style features glow-in-the-dark details to keep your children visible in low light. It can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook and be carried by all ages. It also has lumbar support and cushioned shoulder strap for added comfort. Plus, it’s priced right under $50.

Another notable backpack is the North Face Vault style that’s durable and great for everyday wear. This backpack is priced at $59, and the all-black coloring is versatile. The breathable design is made of mesh, and the straps are also cushioned to help carry any load.

Fresh kicks to start the year

Finally, you will want to check out the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Sneakers that are a perfect style for back to school. They’re nice for playing on the playground, walking the halls, and more. It’s available in three color options and again can be worn by both girls or boys alike. This style is also lightweight, cushioned, and highly supportive.

