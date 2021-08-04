Ralph Lauren 2021 Olympic Team USA collection is timeless and patriotic

Have you been watching the Olympic Games? If so, you may have seen the USA players in the Ralph Lauren gear. Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter for the 2021 Olympic Games for the United States. The collection features an array of timeless apparel that can be seen on the Olympians themselves. However, they also created apparel for you to support the team, with an array of patriotic gear for the whole family. Plus, any sales toward the collection support the United States Olympic and Paralympic Teams. The entire line was made in the United States, and the collection also features recycled polyester yarn made from plastic bottles. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from the collection, or you can shop the entire line here.

Our Olympic and Paralympic heroes have triumphantly made it through the last year with resilience, a dream, and help from all of us. Unlike most Olympic and Paralympic teams, American athletes are not supported by federal funding. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection sales support the United States Olympic and Paralympic Teams, and we’re proud to help Team USA succeed in this year’s Games and beyond. states Ralph Lauren. USOPC’s Team USA Fund directly supports athletes both on and off the field of play. When you donate directly to the fund, they receive 100% of your donation. Join us in supporting Team USA.

Ralph Lauren Olympic Apparel

Ralph Lauren also created off-duty styles for the athletes to wear around the Olympic Village that you can purchase yourself. One of our top picks from this line is the ECOFAST Pure The Team USA Polo Shirt. This style is unique and includes history with inspired details from the Olympic Games Tokyo 1964. It’s available in two color options and priced at $125.

Another notable item from this collection is the USA Bomber Track Jacket. Bomber jackets are very stylish for this season and nice for workouts or post activities too. This jacket also features matching sweatpants for a cohesive look. It’s available in two color options and features USA logos throughout and the classic polo on the chest. It’s priced at $168 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come.

Look like an olympian in the Team USA Opening Ceremony Stripe T-Shirt. This style can be worn by anyone and looks great with jeans, shorts, joggers, or chino pants alike. It was also worn under the Team USA Opening Ceremony Blazer for a sophisticated look. I truly love this look, and it can be worn throughout any season and looks great on both men or women alike.

Finally, you will want to check out the new Nike x Malbon golf collection in our latest guide here.

