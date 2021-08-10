LEGO’s 150th BrickHeadz figure now expected to be Ahsoka Tano

Today, there’s a new report on what to expect from the 150th LEGO BrickHeadz figure that offers some new insight on who will receive the honor of entering as the milestone set. After expecting to see another Star Wars character launch in the lineup later this year, it’s now looking like the fan favorite of Ahsoka Tano will be joining the BrickHeadz collection in the near future. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO 150th BrickHeadz

Following the announcement of the La Catrina BrickHeadz at the end of July, the long-awaited milestone of hitting 150 brick-built characters is finally on the horizon. Entering as the 149th addition to the collection, the figure celebrating Día de los Muertos launched alongside all of the other new summer kits at the start of August. So now it’s only a matter of time before we see the next iconic character land in the lineup.

As for who or what the 150th BrickHeadz will be, we’ve long known that the honor would fall to the Star Wars side of the LEGO world, thanks to a fan vote conducted last December. As part of that same poll that nominated a character from a galaxy far, far away, fans weighed in on who they’d want to see join the lineup. The overwhelming response, for better or worse, was Jar Jar Binks, which is who we’ve been expecting to see for just about all of 2021 so far.

An Ahsoka BrickHeadz MOC by builder Hamid on Flickr

Now a new report is noting that the LEGO Group will be opting to ignore the voice of the fans in order to assemble yet another character as the 150 BrickHeadz figure. Slated for a launch either at the end of this year or early in 2022, the next addition to the collection will assemble Ahsoka Tano.

Of course, we’re still waiting for details on a final part count and the confirmed release date. But it’s quite likely the build will enter at the $9.99 price point as we typically see from BrickHeadz, and will have around 150 pieces, give or take.

The biggest unknown right now is whether the BrickHeadz figure will look to assemble the Ahsoka Tano first introduced in The Clone Wars, or the character’s more recent reintroduction in The Mandalorian.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given that it doesn’t really seem like the LEGO Group values the wishes of fans, it’s no surprise that they’re planning to mix things up for the 150th BrickHeadz. We saw the same approach with the Republic Gunship that just launched, which had been voted in by builders in the same fashion as the latest Star Wars character. For the UCS set, the LEGO Group asked which figures builders would want to see, only to completely ignore the results. So I suppose the news today is just par for the course.

Even so, I’m sure many will end up being glad that the LEGO Group is overriding the voices of the community. To say that Jar Jar Binks is a contentious character is something of an understatement, and so deciding to change things up to give yet another Clone Wars icon some love isn’t all bad. I’m just personally thrilled that the character will be out of the Prequel Trilogy, as we have yet to get a buildable Star Wars character from that era. And what a better occasion to introduce a character from The Clone Wars than the 150th LEGO BrickHeadz milestone.

