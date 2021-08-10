Microsoft’s Arc Touch mouse snaps flat for travel, now just $42 shipped (Save 30%)

Amazon now offers Microsoft’s Arc Touch Mouse for $41.99 shipped. This has been going for upwards of $60, with today’s 30% discount marking the second-best price we’ve tracked to date at just $2 shy of the all-time low. Touting a unique design, Microsoft’s Arc mouse uses a touch sensor to complement its sleek form-factor. The body is ultra-slim and has an uncommon foldable design so you can enjoy an ergonomic angle while in use, then snap it flat for travel. Designed for Windows 10 OS, this innovative wireless mouse also employs BlueTrack technology so it works virtually anywhere. Over 11,000 customers have left it with an average 4.6/5 star rating. See more below.

If you’re just looking for something simple and reliable, I’d recommend this popular Logitech mouse instead. I use a similar model from Logitech at home, and it’s never let me down. The ergonomic design is great if you’re working long hours behind a desk, and you’ll get up to three years of battery life off two AA batteries, so it’s always ready to go when you need it. Plus, it rings up at only $25, which is a considerable savings over our lead deal.

Then, check out this great deal we found on ASUS’ Wi-Fi 6 mesh router at $30 off. With up to 3,000-square feet of coverage, you can enjoy speeds up to 1.8Gb/s over 802.11ax Wi-Fi, which is more than plenty for streaming, basic gaming, and more. it’s currently at an all-time low of $100, so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, this could be the perfect opportunity.

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse features:

Flattens for portability, curve to use

2-way touch scrolling for smooth, intuitive navigation

Works on virtually any surface with BlueTrack Technology

Designed for use with either hand

Plug-and-go nano transceiver

