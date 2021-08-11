Best Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for us to gather up all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps so you never get stuck paying full price. Be sure to dive into our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs for all of the latest hardware discounts, then head right back here to fill them all up with the best discounted games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Data Defense, WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro, Who is on my WiFi Pro, Space Invaders Infinity Gene, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by some solid laptop offers including a new all-time low on Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5, as well as the Acer Chromebook 514, and all of the models you’ll find on sale right here. Alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone and the rest of the price drops in our Android deal hub, we also have Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus down at $200 as well as a host of Samsung official Qi chargers and power banks from $30. Just make sure to visit today’s smartphone accessories roundup for more tech add-on deals. 

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50, RAGE 2 $10, Diablo III Eternal $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Data Defense:

Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server’s particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

August Nintendo Indie World Showcase starts now with 20...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, Thunde...
NEOGEO’s Mini Console Pro Player Pack sees 20% di...
Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50,...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android ta...
Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live: Skyrim, DOOM, ...
Cards Against Humanity’s new Glow in the Dark Expansi...
Best Android app deals of the day: Drink Water Reminder...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Drink Water Reminder Pro, Alpha Backup Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $460

Our exclusive discount bundles Greenworks 21-inch electric mower and string trimmer at $345

$345 Learn More
Save 20%

elago’s new R1 Apple TV Siri Remote Case sees first discount to under $9 (Save 20%)

$9 Learn More
30% off

This highly-rated 40-ounce bird feeder just hit $7 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

$7 Learn More
Save $12

Wuben’s 1,200-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight has four brightness settings at $18

$18 Learn More
50% off

Cut your meal prep time down with Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel Chopper at $16 (Reg. $25)+ more

From $16 Learn More
Save now

LEGO AT-AT sees rare discount to $141, plus Baby Yoda at new low of $64, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
23% off

A black oxidation finish headlines Amazon’s 15-in-1 Pocket Knife at $10 (Save 23%)

$10 Learn More