Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $35, Xbox Bethesda game sale from $1.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox for $34.82 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low on all three platforms and the lowest total we can find. This is the third and final part to the World of Assassination Trilogy. The campaign mode will take Agent 47 on assassination missions across the globe to sprawling sandbox locations with a near endless number of ways to take out your targets. That’s all on top of the multi-player and online modes with Elusive targets to hunt down at Escalation Contracts with “disguise restrictions, added security cameras, and other kinds of complications” to challenge players even more. You can learn more about the Cloud version for Nintendo Switch right here. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Dishonored 2, Fallout 4: Game of the Year, Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

