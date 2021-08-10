Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $35, Xbox Bethesda game sale from $1.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox for $34.82 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low on all three platforms and the lowest total we can find. This is the third and final part to the World of Assassination Trilogy. The campaign mode will take Agent 47 on assassination missions across the globe to sprawling sandbox locations with a near endless number of ways to take out your targets. That’s all on top of the multi-player and online modes with Elusive targets to hunt down at Escalation Contracts with “disguise restrictions, added security cameras, and other kinds of complications” to challenge players even more. You can learn more about the Cloud version for Nintendo Switch right here. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Dishonored 2, Fallout 4: Game of the Year, Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo eShop Mayhem Sale from $4
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: Electric Volt $56 (Reg. $65)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Dishonored 2 Xbox $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Xbox Bethesda game sale from $1.50
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $25+)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Muse Dash eShop $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $56 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion Bundle
- Snipperclips Switch $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem Warriors Season Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem Warriors + Season Pass $56 (Reg. $80)
- Stardew Valley Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Mega Man Legacy Collection PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Switch
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion PSN $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- It Takes Two Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
