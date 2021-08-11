Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South 10W PowerPic Qi Charger $40 (Save 33%), more

Twelve South is currently offering its PowerPic 10W Qi Charger for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from back in April in order to mark one of the best discounts of the year. Twelve South PowerPic aims to replace the average Qi charging pad with a stylish design that blends into your office or bedroom. It packs 10W charging speeds, props up your device for easily monitoring notifications, and lives up to its name by doubling as a photo frame. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 185 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. 

Alternatively, you could go with the popular Anker 10W PowerWave Pad at under $9 to make out for less if the more unqiue form-factor isn’t doing anything for you.

Looking for a wireless phone charger that doesn’t look like another dock or charger? Meet PowerPic, the picture frame that wirelessly charges your phone. Just set any Qi-compatible phone inside the frame to begin charging. The contemporary frame is made of New Zealand Pine and holds any 5″ x 7″ photo. PowerPic is, hands down, the best looking wireless phone charger – that you’ll never see.

PowerPic wirelessly charges any Qi-enabled phone, and enables up to 10 watts for wireless fast charging. A small status light on the back of the frame lets you know when your phone is fully charged and alerts you if a foreign object, like a bank card with a chip, is preventing your phone from charging properly. The PowerPic USB cable can be plugged into any USB outlet, computer or phone adapter. 

