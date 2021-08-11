Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50, RAGE 2 $10, Diablo III Eternal $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Demon’s Souls remake on PlayStation 5 for $49.94 shipped. That’s $20 off the regular $70 in typically fetches in digital form and matching the lowest we have tracked for a physical copy. From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games, this is the classic FromSoftware title completely remastered from the ground up with gorgeous visuals to allow a whole new generation of gamers to experience the game’s brutal difficulty. “With the summoning of The Old One, a colorless fog swept across the land, unleashing nightmarish creatures that hungered for human souls. Those whose souls were stripped from them, lost their minds – left only with the desire to attack the sane that remained.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Diablo III: Eternal, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, RAGE 2, Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3, the Microsoft Xbox Bethesda game sale, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

