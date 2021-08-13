Razer’s Kiyo Pro delivers uncompressed 1080p60 footage to your setup at a low of $150

Amazon is offering the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam for $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Today’s deal saves $50 from its list price, is $30 below the discount we started tracking at the beginning of the month, and now marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Razer Kiyo Pro is a must-have for any streaming setup. You’ll find a f/2.8 lens here with an ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor that packs STARVIS technology, allowing it to adapt to any lighting condition. Uncompressed 1080p60 footage is sent over the USB cable to your computer, and even in HDR mode it captures 30FPS. Plus, there’s a wide-angle adjustable field-of-view so you can dial in the exact shot that you need from three different options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you don’t mind ditching the Razer namesake and 1080p60 feature, this 1080p30 webcam is available for $15.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a built-in camera cover available here, ensuring that nobody can peep through your computer uninvited. Plus, it also sports microphones for higher-quality voice calls.

On a tighter budget but still want a quality camera? Don’t forget that the $40 Aluratek 1080p webcam delivers a built-in ring light to ensure you look good day or night. And, we’re also tracking the Logitech StreamCam at $130 if you’re looking for 1080p60 on a tighter budget.

The webcam is driven by a larger Type 1,2.8 ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology that adapts to any lighting condition, ensuring picture-perfect clarity for any setup. With the highest fidelity that comes with uncompressed Full HD 1080p 60FPS video, your stream will be more engaging and natural to watch with smooth, lifelike quality. Make your stream pop with a full spectrum of vibrant colors by activating HDR at 30FPS, which ramps up your video’s dynamic range while correcting over and underexposed areas

