SanDisk’s blazing fast 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD is yours for $150 (Reg. up to $240)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $240 $150

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Originally $250 and still regularly going for up to $240 at Best Buy, this model has, for the most part, sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon this year. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is the lowest price we can find. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is one of the best options in the portable storage category, not to mention on par with the fastest transfer speeds in the price rage. It can move your files around at up to 1050MB/s, making for as notable a daily back up machine as it is for your portable EDC. A “durable” silicon shell is joined by up to 2-meters of drop protection with IP55 water- and dust-resistance for protection when out and about. You’ll also find a carabiner-ready loop, 256‐bit AES hardware encryption, and USB-C connectivity here (USB-A adapter included). It has a 4+ star rating from over 44,000 Amazon customers and comes with a 5-year warranty. More details below. 

For a more affordable option, consider the WD 1TB My Passport SSD. It has similar transfer rates as today’s lead deal, but comes in at $140 shipped on Amazon. It’s not quite as rugged overall, but it does have up to up to 6.5-feet of drop protection and a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers. 

Another way to save even more and get a whole lot more storage for your money is with today’s deal on WD’s My Book Hard Drive at $79. This one brings 4TB of storage to your setup, is great for time machine backups that don’t really need to be all that fast, and will save you a ton over today’s lead deal. 

But while we are talking SSDs, here’s everything you need to know about third-party PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD support and some NVMe drives to expand your PS5 storage with. 

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

