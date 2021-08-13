Add 4TB of storage to your setup with the best price yet on WD’s My Book Hard Drive at $79

Amazon is now offering the WD 4TB My Book Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $78.76 shipped. Having dropped from $100, you’re looking at 21% in savings while also having the price drop to a new all-time low. With the ongoing chip shortage, even hard drives have been in short supply and rarely on sale. Today’s discount marks one of the first notable external offerings we’ve seen in months and a great opportunity to expand your storage pool. Centered around a USB 3.0 interface, this WD My Book brings 4TB of storage to your desktop setup. Ideal for everything for standalone use as a Time Machine backup or for outfitting a NAS with some additional storage, WD makes some of the more reliable drives on the market. Over 8,000 customers have left 4.5/5 star rating.

If you can get away with less storage, going with this portable WD Elements offering for $60 is a great alternative to the lead deal. Sure you’re cutting the overall amount of storage in half from today’s main discount, but it’ll ensure you can get started with backing up files or just adding more space into your setup.

For other ways to get in on the backup action, go check out our feature from earlier in the year that covers the best tips and tricks for ensuring data loss is a thing of the past. Ranging from our top picks for Synology NAS at different price points, you’ll also get insight on setting up routine backups and the like right here.

WD 4TB My Book Hard Drive features:

The My Book drive is trusted desktop storage designed to complement your personal style with a massive amount of space to store your photos, videos, music and documents. Equipped with password protection and perfectly paired with WD Backup or Apple Time Machine, My Book desktop storage helps keep your files safe

