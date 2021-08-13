Add 4TB of storage to your setup with the best price yet on WD’s My Book Hard Drive at $79

-
Amazonmac accessoriesWD
Reg. $100 $79

Amazon is now offering the WD 4TB My Book Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $78.76 shipped. Having dropped from $100, you’re looking at 21% in savings while also having the price drop to a new all-time low. With the ongoing chip shortage, even hard drives have been in short supply and rarely on sale. Today’s discount marks one of the first notable external offerings we’ve seen in months and a great opportunity to expand your storage pool. Centered around a USB 3.0 interface, this WD My Book brings 4TB of storage to your desktop setup. Ideal for everything for standalone use as a Time Machine backup or for outfitting a NAS with some additional storage, WD makes some of the more reliable drives on the market. Over 8,000 customers have left 4.5/5 star rating.

If you can get away with less storage, going with this portable WD Elements offering for $60 is a great alternative to the lead deal. Sure you’re cutting the overall amount of storage in half from today’s main discount, but it’ll ensure you can get started with backing up files or just adding more space into your setup.

For other ways to get in on the backup action, go check out our feature from earlier in the year that covers the best tips and tricks for ensuring data loss is a thing of the past. Ranging from our top picks for Synology NAS at different price points, you’ll also get insight on setting up routine backups and the like right here.

WD 4TB My Book Hard Drive features:

The My Book drive is trusted desktop storage designed to complement your personal style with a massive amount of space to store your photos, videos, music and documents. Equipped with password protection and perfectly paired with WD Backup or Apple Time Machine, My Book desktop storage helps keep your files safe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

WD

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets from just ove...
Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’...
Skip Samsung’s new folding phones and save $400 o...
Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game r...
Joe’s New Balance updates your workout wear with ...
Best Buy launches 3-day anniversary sale with latest Ap...
Save up to 55% on Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel ...
Go green with 25% off SF Bay compostable coffee pods fr...
Show More Comments

Related

Ditch oil, gas, and noise with Sun Joe’s brushless electric mower at $160, more in New Green Deals

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

47% off

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets from just over $12 Prime shipped (47% off)

$12+ Learn More
Reg. $30

Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger on sale from $29

$29 Learn More