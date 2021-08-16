Home Depot offers up to $300 off RIDGID, Makita, and RYOBI DIY tools, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a selection of RIDGID, Makita, and RYOBI DIY tools at up to $300 off. Our favorite from the sale is RIDGID’s 10-inch Pro Jobsite Table Saw with Stand and 18V LED Light at $429 shipped. Down from its near-$580 going rate, just the table saw itself fetches $550 right now and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. I have this very table saw in my garage and use it for woodworking all the time. It’s accurate, strong, and compact when not in-use. You’ll find a powerful 15A motor and 10-inch blade included in the box, as well as an adjustable rip fence, push stick, and storage for it all. RIDGID also includes a miter gauge so you can crosscut various projects with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 happy DIYers. This is far from the only sale at Home Depot today, so you’ll want to check this landing page to view everything on sale, then head below for more.

With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend grabbing this Fast Cap tape measure. When it comes to woodworking, I personally keep this exact model in my tool apron as it has some really unique features. The tape itself has the ability to be read from both sides without reading numbers upside down. Plus, you’ll never have to try and read tick marks again for fractions as the actual measurement is printed on the tape, making it easy to know the exact length when woodworking. It’s under $8 at Amazon, which is quite budget-focused all things considered.

For other great deals, swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There, you’ll find discounts on Kershaw, POWERTEC, and much more. Be sure to bookmark the page so you can visit frequently and see the latest deals that we’ve found.

More on the RIDGID Table Saw:

RIDGID introduces the 10 in. Pro Jobsite Table Saw with Stand and 18-Volt Torch Light. This heavy duty saw is equipped with a 5000 RPM motor. It features an updated portable folding stand that provides a single-point release for simple 1-step setup and great jobsite portability. Users can easily complete jobs wit this saw’s easy-to-use onboard storage for the miter gauge, extra blades, rip fence, and other accessories. The 18-Volt Torch Light features an ergonomic Hex Grip handle, LED light, and rotating head, making it easier than ever to light your work space. This light puts out 340 Lumens using a lifetime LED light, so the light will never have to be replaced for the lifetime of the tool. Backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement, this saw includes a 10 in. blade, a blade guard assembly, a portable folding stand, a Torch Light, and operator’s manuals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

