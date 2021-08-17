Grovemade’s new Desk Pads provide a natural, handcrafted home for your mouse, keyboard, and more

After taking a look at the earlier pine rosin and cork models, Grovemade is introducing the new medium plus Desk Pad today. These premium desk covers are designed with function and beauty in mind, and now’s there’s a new size to fit your setup just right. Engineered to provide folks with a gorgeous writing surface, they can also really tie your desk together and make for a nice place for your mouse and keyboard to rest. Head below for more details.

New Grovemade medium plus Desk Pad

The new Grovemade medium plus Desk Pad features a natural linoleum build that is made up of linseed oil, pine rosin, wood flour, and calcium carbonate. Grovemade says that it’s “durable, antistatic, resists fingerprinting, and is totally natural.”

A laminated cork foot across the bottom makes for “just the right amount of cushion” while the hand sanded, flush edges bring a “clean, modern look to your workspace.”

Not only are they a great home for your optical mouse and keyboard, but they also provide what Grovemade considers an ideal writing surface that’s both smooth and soft while also providing a subtle tooth texture similar to premium paper.

The new Grovemade medium plus Desk Pad is available for $60 in both black or navy blue — about half the price of the brand’s all natural leather Desk Pads.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s no denying the quality, attention to detail, and gorgeous materials Grovemade employs on a regular basis with its desktop gear and accessories. But that also means we are being charged a premium for it — you’ll find loads of these things on Amazon for a fraction of the price that look very similar, from a distance that is — unlike the PU leather options we just spotted from $8.50 Prime shipped. Having said that, some folks really revel in these kinds of handcrafted goods, not to mention having already invested in a Grovemade-driven desk experience, and the new medium plus Desk Pad is a perfect option for those with a setup that will benefit from this middle-of-the-road sizing option.

For more Grovemade, check out our coverage of the leather Desk Pad, the Leather Notebook with brass binding, the steel and wood iPad stand, and its metal/brass sticky note pads, along with even more right here.

