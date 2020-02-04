Grovemade, the makers of fine Apple gear and desktop accessories, is introducing its brand new Desk Pad. Expanding upon its existing lineup of felt options, the new Desk Pads continue the company’s tradition of designing functionally gorgeous accessories with a particularly minimalist touch. Available in black or navy blue, and in various sizes, head below for more details and how to score one at a discount.

New Grovemade Desk Pad

From 4-years of development on its latest titanium pen to meticulously crafted headphone stands, Grovemade is no stranger to gorgeous desktop accessories.

The new Desk Pad features a natural linoleum top that is made from linseed oil, natural pine rosin, wood flour, and calcium carbonate. According to Grovemade, that amounts to a sort of “matte surface with a subtle tooth” that feels similar to high-end paper. The blue or black top is finished along the bottom with a natural cork that provides the “right space and texture for all your work needs.” The idea here being that it keeps the desk clean while protecting the surface from wear and tear over time.

Intro Pricing

The new Grovemade Desk Pad comes in black or navy blue in small, medium, large, and extra large. Starting from $30 on the small model, all of the new Desk Pads are receiving introductory pricing right now to the tune of $5 and $10 discounts (up to 25% off) depending on the size you choose. Deals on Grovemade gear is hard to come by to say the least, so if these catch your eye you might not want to hesitate unless you don’t mind paying full price.

For an even closer look at what to expect from Grovemade desktop gear, be sure to check out our video review of its Desk Shelf and Qi charging solutions. Both of which are specifically designed to work in tandem with today’s new Desk Pads.

The Desk Pad

