SCUF announces ‘first wireless performance controller’ for Series X with Instant Triggers, more

SCUF just announced its latest controller, which just so happens to be the “first wireless performance controller” built for Xbox Series X | S, the SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro. Made specifically for Microsoft’s latest console, it incorporates all of the innovative features we’ve come to expect from SCUF alongside the enhanced designs that Microsoft introduced last September. So, what all do these new controllers bring to the table? Let’s dive in and take a closer look.

SCUF Instinct Pro offers new adjustable Instant Triggers and more

We’ll start with the higher-end Instinct Pro today. The SCUF Instinct Pro Xbox Series X | S controller brings all-new adjustable Instant Triggers to your gaming setup. These triggers allow you to choose between regular or instant action at the flick of a switch. This essentially eliminates trigger pull, which activates immediately with a one-tap motion, similar to a mouse click. This can give you a leg up in fast-paced shooter games, and you can easily switch back to a standard trigger when you’re ready for something like Forza, where it’s better to have a longer pull.

Both the SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro share many similarities

While the Instant Triggers are exclusive to the SCUF Instinct Pro Xbox Series X | S Controller, the rest of the features are quite similar between the two models. You’ll find four embedded back control functions via paddles that can function as ABXY, three different button remapping profiles, a “refined” ergonomic shape, total customization options with interchangeable faceplates, thumbsticks, and D-pads.

One of the biggest features here is the adjustable button remapping profiles. This allows you to change things up for various games and be able to flip between different profiles depending on what you need. This brings a near-PC-like experience to your console, which is something that’s welcomed in today’s day and age.

All SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro features:

  • Profile Switch allows you to save three remapping configurations for different games.
  • Wireless connectivity to play comfortably from a distance, now with improved dynamic latency input
  • An optional wired connection for lower latency play from your couch with 2m USB-C cable
  • Interchangeable domed, concaved, short, and long thumbsticks for the perfect fit
  • Improved thumbstick design and material for more grip and durability
  • Removable faceplate makes it easy to switch designs and thumbsticks
  • New Share button for gamers to show off their best clips with friends
  • Self-lubricating rings help thumbsticks glide smoothly against the faceplate
  • Mute any headset connected to your controller with the press of a button
  • Instant Triggers activate like a mouse click for faster shots (Instinct Pro only)
  • Performance grip with a comfortable, non-slip feel for extended gaming sessions (Instinct Pro only)

SCUF’s Instinct and Instinct Pro controllers upgrade your gaming setup starting today

The SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro controllers are available starting today from the SCUF website exclusively. Pricing starts at $169.99 for the Instinct and $199.99 for the Instinct Pro.

9to5Toys’ take

With there only being a $30 difference between the Instinct and Instinct Pro, honestly, we’d recommend just picking up the Pro if your budget allows. Even if you won’t use the Instant Trigger function right off the bat, you’ll enjoy the performance grip that’s exclusive to the more expensive controller here, no matter what.

I’ve used SCUF controllers for years and love how customizable they are. From the adjustable thumbsticks to quality build, you can’t go wrong with a SCUF controller. Have you used SCUF before? Planning on picking up a new controller today? Let us know in the comments below.

