Smartphone Accessories: mohpie Juice Pack Air for iPhone XS $6, more

Today only, Woot is offering mophie Juice Pack battery packs for iPhone and Android at $5.99 Prime shipped, with Non-Prime members being charged $8.99 with an additional $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Juice Pack Air for iPhone XS at $5.99, which originally retailed for $100 and goes for $18 right now. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your iPhone is starting to age a bit and not lasting as long on a single charge, this battery pack is a great way to extend that. The battery is Qi-enabled so you can recharge it wirelessly and it even delivers power to your iPhone first before recharging itself. It’s MFi-certified, and you’ll enjoy a full extra day of talktime from the additional battery offered here. mophie is well-rated at Amazon and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Extra battery: Rechargeable battery case provides an extra day of talk time with the push of a button. Qi-enabled wireless charging: works with Qi Wireless charging systems like those available at coffee houses, in furniture and many new cars. Priority+ charge & Sync: provides power to your iPhone first before the juice pack battery starts to recharge. Low-profile design: The slim, lightweight design feels great in your hand and provides superior, edge-to-edge protection. MFi certified: Tested and Approved by Apple; The juice pack air battery case features a built-in 1,720mAh battery.
