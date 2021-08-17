UGG slippers and boots 25% off during DSW Flash Sale from $40

For a limited time only, DSW takes 25% off Koolaburra by UGG including slippers and boots. Prices are as marked. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Bardon Slippers that can be styled by anyone. These slippers are a fantastic gifting option and they’re currently marked down to $55, which is $10 off the original rate. With a rubber outsole, this style is idea for indoor or outdoor use. The cushioned insole with a plush interior was designed for comfort as well as warmth. Rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the DSW UGG sale of your can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

