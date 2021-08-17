UGG slippers and boots 25% off during DSW Flash Sale from $40

-
FashionDSW
25% off from $40

For a limited time only, DSW takes 25% off Koolaburra by UGG including slippers and boots. Prices are as marked. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Bardon Slippers that can be styled by anyone. These slippers are a fantastic gifting option and they’re currently marked down to $55, which is $10 off the original rate. With a rubber outsole, this style is idea for indoor or outdoor use. The cushioned insole with a plush interior was designed for comfort as well as warmth. Rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the DSW UGG sale of your can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? Backcountry offers up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

DSW

About the Author

Amazon offers Saucony’s performance crew socks fo...
Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts up to 50% off Nike, ad...
Nike takes extra 20% off hundreds of styles from $15: F...
Backcountry takes up to 50% off North Face, Columbia, M...
The North Face debuts new backpacks for back to school
Columbia Web Specials takes up to 60% off popular style...
GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide with...
TOMS Friends and Famliy Event offers 30% off sitewide: ...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

TOMS Friends and Famliy Event offers 30% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more from $30

from $30 Learn More
$100 off

Apple’s new 1TB 11-inch iPad Pros with M1 chip now $100 off, deals start from $1,399

$1,399+ Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s Alexa Smart Plug is down at $15 Prime shipped for today only (40% off)

$15 Learn More
$199 off

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro models now starting from $1,100 at Amazon ($199 off)

$1,100 Learn More
80% off

Just $10 scores you Aukey’s 1080p webcam at a new all-time low of 80% off

$10 Learn More
New low

Cooler Master CK550 V2 mechanical keyboard plunges to new all-time low of $75.50

$75.50 Learn More
Save now

Amazon discounts its Kindle, Kindle Kids, and Kindle Paperwhite as low as $65

From $65 Learn More
Save $70

Get back-to-school ready with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 at low of $280 ($70 off)

$280 Learn More