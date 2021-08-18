Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables from $4 each, more

Monoprice is currently offering two of its Select Series 10-Foot MFi Lightning Cables for for $11 shipped. Just select any two of the colors on this page and then apply code 2CABLES at checkout to drop the price. You can also score four of the 3-foot cords for $15 with code 4CABLES at checkout. Normally fetching at least $8 per cable, you’re looking at as much as 53% in savings alongside some of the best prices of the year on Lightning cables. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, these bundles are hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification and measures either 3 or 10 feet in length.

Stay Connected: Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. 24K Gold Plated Connector: The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust. Polycarbonate Connector Heads: The molded polycarbonate connector heads are extra durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily use. Apple MFi Certified: Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning connector.

