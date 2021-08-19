Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence, SUBURBIA, Galaxy Trader, more

It is now time for all of Thursday’s best deals on Android games and apps via the Google Play Store and beyond. Our Android, Google, and Chromebook hubs are ready and waiting with fresh new hardware offers, but for now we are turning our attention to the day’s most notable price drops on Android software. Highlights include titles like the Sequence, SUBURBIA City Building Game, This Is the Police 2, Galaxy Trader, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC and spatial audio support. Joining our other ongoing handsets offers you’ll find right here, today saw the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren model drop to a new all-time low. And now sitting alongside a great deal on Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro, we are also tracking some solid offers on smartwatches including the Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS model and more from $164. Outside of today’s Android TV deal, the best add-on offers include today’s Gold Box Lexar storage sale from $15 and everything you’ll find in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $20, Shadow of the Colossus from $8, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on the Sequence:

If you’re a fan of SpaceChem – like games or any of the Zachtronics games then you will most likely love this game. “the Sequence” is a unique puzzle game. Build a sequence using special modules to transfer binary cell. Find solutions to solve 72 levels with simple and complex structure. The sandbox is available after completing 32 levels. Are you ready for a challenge?

