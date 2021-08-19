Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $20, Shadow of the Colossus from $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $40, like it currently fetches on PSN, this is up to 50% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. If you’ve yet to give the latest in the award-winning series a shot, now’s your chance to add it to your library. The narrative-driven action experience is a must play for PlayStation gamers as Ellie sets out on a journey “ from the peaceful mountains and forests of Jackson to the lush, overgrown ruins of greater Seattle.” Players will encounter “new survivor groups, and terrifying evolutions of the infected.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Shadow of the Colossus, Owlboy, MediEvil, Celeste, Watch Dogs Legion, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more

xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!