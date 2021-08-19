Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $20, Shadow of the Colossus from $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $40, like it currently fetches on PSN, this is up to 50% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. If you’ve yet to give the latest in the award-winning series a shot, now’s your chance to add it to your library. The narrative-driven action experience is a must play for PlayStation gamers as Ellie sets out on a journey “ from the peaceful mountains and forests of Jackson to the lush, overgrown ruins of greater Seattle.” Players will encounter “new survivor groups, and terrifying evolutions of the infected.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Shadow of the Colossus, Owlboy, MediEvil, Celeste, Watch Dogs Legion, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Indie Game sale from $1
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- God of War PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $47 (Reg. $60)
- John Wick Hex Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- bit.trip Switch games from $2 (Reg. $5)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Outriders Day One Edition $34 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk PS4 $24 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
