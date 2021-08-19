Amazon Lexar storage sale from $15: Memory cards, SSDs, flash drives, more up to 35% off

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLexar
35% off From $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a selection of Lexar memory cards and internal solid state drives. One standout is the Lexar PLAY 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $54.99 shipped. Regularly up to $95, this is as much as 42% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Compatible with portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets, this one is specifically geared towards Nintendo Switch users as well. It features A2-rated performance for loading apps as well as up to 150MB/s read speeds and a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars, you’ll also find the larger capacity models below along with the rest of today’s Lexar Gold Box deals. 

Today’s Lexar Gold Box deals:

We are also still tracking a great deal on SanDisk’s blazing fast 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD as well as this WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD. Then check out some of this morning’s other highlight offers including Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and Apple TV 4K starting at $130 as well as the Levi’s Exclusive Sale

More on the Lexar PLAY 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card:

  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets
  • Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read
  • Store more videos, movies, games, music and your favorite content with large capacity
  • Loads apps faster with A2-rated performance
  • Five-year limited product support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Lexar

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new...
Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you ...
EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone sees first discou...
Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $20, ...
Renpho’s Mini Massage Gun now matching all-time l...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio a...
TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug falls to...
Rechargeable Thermacell insect repellent hits Amazon lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Rad Power Bikes most affordable e-bike sees first price drop in latest sale, more in New Green Deals

Ditch oil, gas, and noise with Sun Joe’s brushless electric mower at $160, more in New Green Deals

New low

Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new all-time low at $90

$90 Learn More
Reg. $60

Grab the Aduro Desktop Lamp Organizer with 10W Qi charging at just $15 (Reg. up to $60)

$15 Learn More