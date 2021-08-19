Amazon Lexar storage sale from $15: Memory cards, SSDs, flash drives, more up to 35% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a selection of Lexar memory cards and internal solid state drives. One standout is the Lexar PLAY 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $54.99 shipped. Regularly up to $95, this is as much as 42% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Compatible with portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets, this one is specifically geared towards Nintendo Switch users as well. It features A2-rated performance for loading apps as well as up to 150MB/s read speeds and a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars, you’ll also find the larger capacity models below along with the rest of today’s Lexar Gold Box deals.
Today’s Lexar Gold Box deals:
- 1066x 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $20 (Reg. $35)
- Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card $128 (Reg. $160+)
- 2-pack 128GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Cards $61 (Reg. $92.50)
- 3-pack JumpDrive 32GB Flash Drives $15.50 (Reg. $22)
- SL200 512GB Portable SSD $56 (Reg. $70)
- NM620 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Internal SSD $96 (Reg. $120)
- NS100 2.5-inch SATA III 128GB SSD $20.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pro 128GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Card $116 (Reg. $190)
- And even more…
We are also still tracking a great deal on SanDisk’s blazing fast 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD as well as this WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD. Then check out some of this morning’s other highlight offers including Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and Apple TV 4K starting at $130 as well as the Levi’s Exclusive Sale.
More on the Lexar PLAY 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card:
- Compatible with Nintendo Switch, portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets
- Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read
- Store more videos, movies, games, music and your favorite content with large capacity
- Loads apps faster with A2-rated performance
- Five-year limited product support
