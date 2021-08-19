Stay secure with lifetime 10TB cloud storage and VPN service for $90

-
Save now $90

Ask any cybersecurity expert about keeping data safe, and they will give you two clear instructions: back up your files and use a VPN. Bringing together two top-rated services, The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle provides everything you need. You can grab it today for just 89.99 (Reg. $3,799) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

The problem with online threats is that you can never see them coming. Hackers operate like sharks beneath the surface, and advertisers collect personal information without your knowledge. This bundle helps you build a fortress around your data, with lifetime service from two top providers.

To ensure you can’t lose precious files, Degoo offers a huge 10TB of cloud storage space. For context, that is enough to store 22,000 TV episodes. 

You can back up all your devices on one account, and your data is secured with 256-bit AES encryption. Rated at 4.5 stars on the App Store and 4.4 stars on Google Play, this service also lets you share files with friends and family.

The other half of this bundle is KeepSolid VPN, which is trusted by more than 10 million people around the world. This service has masking servers in 80 locations, allowing you to stay anonymous and bypass local restrictions. 

Just as importantly, KeepSolid VPN offers military-grade AES encryption and apps with a built-in kill switch to preserve your privacy. It was named PC Mag’s Top VPN and Laptop Review Pro’s Best VPN for Laptop.

These two subscriptions are worth $3,799, but for a limited time, you can grab the bundle for just $89.99.

