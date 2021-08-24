Anker’s Eufy 2K Video Doorbell plunges to new 2021 low of $100, more (Up to 38% off)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its 2K Video Doorbell with Wireless Chime for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $160, it’s currently marked down to $110, with that final $10 push marking a new 2021 low at $20 under our previous mention. Streaming in crisp 2K quality, you can tap into the view from your front porch at any time, either by smartphone or an Alexa-enabled device with a screen. Anker’s Eufy 2K video doorbell also features two-way talk, smart motion alerts with AI person detection, and a wireless chime. Over 8,500 customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Don’t quite need the upgraded resolution? Well today only, as part of its Shell Shocker deals of the day, Anker via Newegg is offering the Eufy 1080p Wired Video Doorbell with Crime for $76.99 after you apply code 93XRU68 at checkout. That’s down $43 from the usual fare and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This 1080p model packs all the same notable features as our lead deal, including two-way talk, Alexa support, and intelligent motion alerts, just with a slightly downgraded video quality and considerably lower price tag.

Be sure not to miss the rest of our favorite Anker deals from this week. Right now, we’re tracking savings of up to 40% off on everything from projectors to wireless earbuds, and much, much more. And if it’s more Alexa-enabled goodies you’re after, our smart home guide is always brimming with new deals from Amazon, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit.

eufy 2K Video Doorbell features:

See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.

Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.

The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a full-body view of anyone who approaches.

