Anker’s Eufy 2K Video Doorbell plunges to new 2021 low of $100, more (Up to 38% off)

-
AmazonSmart Homeeufy
38% off From $77

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its 2K Video Doorbell with Wireless Chime for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $160, it’s currently marked down to $110, with that final $10 push marking a new 2021 low at $20 under our previous mention. Streaming in crisp 2K quality, you can tap into the view from your front porch at any time, either by smartphone or an Alexa-enabled device with a screen. Anker’s Eufy 2K video doorbell also features two-way talk, smart motion alerts with AI person detection, and a wireless chime. Over 8,500 customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Don’t quite need the upgraded resolution? Well today only, as part of its Shell Shocker deals of the day, Anker via Newegg is offering the Eufy 1080p Wired Video Doorbell with Crime for $76.99 after you apply code 93XRU68 at checkout. That’s down $43 from the usual fare and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This 1080p model packs all the same notable features as our lead deal, including two-way talk, Alexa support, and intelligent motion alerts, just with a slightly downgraded video quality and considerably lower price tag.

Be sure not to miss the rest of our favorite Anker deals from this week. Right now, we’re tracking savings of up to 40% off on everything from projectors to wireless earbuds, and much, much more. And if it’s more Alexa-enabled goodies you’re after, our smart home guide is always brimming with new deals from Amazon, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit.

eufy 2K Video Doorbell features:

  • See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.
  • Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
  • Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.
  • The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a full-body view of anyone who approaches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

eufy

About the Author

Learn to solder with these handy wood and iron kits sta...
Walker’s #1 best-selling ‘Razor Slim’...
Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set returns to ...
Pocket the CRKT Squid Folding Knife for under $16 Prime...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with this #1 best-selling ring ...
Travel-sized Purell hand sanitizer, cleaners, wipes, an...
LEGO’s Art Mosaics are down to new Amazon lows: I...
Upgrade to a stainless steel rainfall shower head from ...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers, more from $16

From $16 Learn More

Anker launches smart eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro with 2K recording, AI pan/tilt, more

$40 off

RIDGID’s 14-gal. NXT shop vac is a woodworking must to clean up messes at $99

$99 Learn More
61% off

Learn to solder with these handy wood and iron kits starting at just $10 (Up to 61% off)

From $10 Learn More
Up to $400 off

Take your gaming to the next level with RTX 3070 Ti + RTX 3080 Ti desktops up to $400 off

From $2,000 Learn More
31% off

Walker’s #1 best-selling ‘Razor Slim’ earmuffs offer up to 89dB protection at lows from $14.50

From $14.48 Learn More
New low

ASUS 6Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 mesh gaming router packs dual 10Gb ports at a new all-time low of $100 off

$360 Learn More
Reg. $149

SKIL’s 20V brushless oscillating tool includes over 30 accessories at $100 (Save 25%)

$100 Learn More