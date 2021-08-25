GameSir’s new X2 iPhone MFi controller arrives with built-in Lightning connector

Today, GameSir is expanding its stable of smartphone controllers with its first iPhone-specific release. Delivering Lightning connector support for the first time from the brand, the new GameSir X2 works with the latest iPhone 12 devices and arrives at an affordable price point to boot. Head below for all of the details.

GameSir debuts X2 iPhone controller with Lightning connector

Much like other releases we’ve seen from the brand in the past, the new GameSir X2 Controller arrives with an adjustable design that allows it to fit a wide variety of handsets. It’s wide enough to handle everything from the compact iPhone 12 mini up to the comparatively massive iPhone 12 Pro Max and has a sliding design that allows it to adjust to each version’s footprint. There’s also rubber padding to give your device some extra padding.

On the software side of things, the GameSir X2 iPhone Controller will be compatible with devices running iOS 13 or higher and supports a collection of different titles. Just about any app or game that works with a physical controller will work out of the box with the new GameSir debut. That, of course, includes a variety of Apple Arcade titles on top of cloud gaming services and other games like Genshin Impact with MFi controller support.

There’s still an off-white design that pairs with a Nintendo Switch-like form factor with two joysticks, a D-Pad on the left, and ABXY buttons on the right. Around back, there’s also a pair of trigger buttons on either side to round out the controls.

But where the GameSir X2 iPhone controller does break free of what we’ve seen in the past is its newfound Lightning connectivity. Allowing you to connect directly to the gamepad, relying on Apple’s in-house connector lets you ditch fussing with Bluetooth on top of enjoying low-latency performance. Other perks including passthrough charging via a built-in USB-C port on the controller.

Now available for purchase

Though the most enticing aspect of the GameSir X2 iPhone controller is its price. Undercutting the competition, the new release is now available directly from the brand’s online storefront with a $69.99 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the GameSir X2 isn’t as streamlined as other iPhone controllers on the market like the Backbone or Razer Kishi, the affordable price point is certainly the big selling point for this new debut. Considering those two offerings have a $100+ list prices, this delivers a pretty compelling price point for those who may not need the most premium offering out there but want to step up from on-screen touch controls.

