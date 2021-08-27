Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount $11 (Save 36%), more

Save 36% From $10

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount for $10.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 36% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price of the year. While it’s not one of the more recent additions to the iOttie lineup, its One Touch 2 will still upgrade your on-the-road setup. It has an adjustable mount to hold a variety of smartphones in place and a suction cup on the other end to adhere to your dashboard. Over 25,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The iOttie Easy One Touch 2 provides a safe, versatile and highly functional smartphone mounting solution. Like its predecessors, the Easy One Touch and Easy One Touch XL, our Easy One Touch 2 is packed with standard features. This includes the iOttie patented one touch locking feature as well as the iOttie super sticky gel pad.

The arm can pivot up or down for a variety of angles and optimal viewing capabilities. The Easy One Touch 2 is equipped with a telescopic arm to give users better viewing angles when using their device.

