PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller just hit the Amazon low at $15.50 (45% off)

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
45% off $15.50

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: Isabelle Edition for $15.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and fetching as much as $28 at Amazon, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low and great chance to add it to your Switch/Animal Crossing collection. It is the same PowerA Enhanced controller we have featured a number of times with an Isabelle rendering over a light pastel yellow paint job. A detachable 10-foot cable is joined by the 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming buttons around back as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More below. 

If you already have the controller above in your Animal Crossing collection, head over to our previous Nintendo Switch gear roundup where you’ll find its Animal Crossing Switch case at the Amazon all-time low of $8 alongside a host of other accessories from $16

And while we are talking Animal Crossing, be sure to check out Nintendo’s new PUMA apparel collection we featured this morning as well as the Levi’s Mario apparel collection, the new Animal Crossing Monopoly crossover, and the island-inspired Uniqlo Animal Crossing collection as well. 

Then hit up this morning’s best console game deals including offers on Bravely Default II, Persona 5 Strikers, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Donut County, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.  

More on the PowerA Animal Crossing: Isabelle Controller:

  • Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout
  • Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap
  • No batteries required
  • Officially Licensed from Nintendo

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ECOVACS T8/AIVI smart robotic vacuums now up to $130 of...
A coupon and price drop slash 46% off Govee’s new...
Microsoft’s official Bluetooth mouse and keyboard...
Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magn...
Load up on Quest High Protein Cookie 12-packs from unde...
This aluminum headphone stand gives AirPods Max an eleg...
PAXCESS’ 20V cordless string trimmer ditches gas ...
GoPro HERO9 Black records in 5K and even doubles as a w...
Show More Comments

Related

68% off

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Switch case hits Amazon low at $8 (68% off) + more from $16

$8 Learn More
Reg. $100

PowerA’s Fusion Pro Switch Controller packs mappable paddles, more at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
From $420

ECOVACS T8/AIVI smart robotic vacuums now up to $130 off starting at $420

$130 off Learn More
46% off

A coupon and price drop slash 46% off Govee’s new RGBWW Camping Lantern, now $21.50

$21.50 Learn More
Save $400

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees $400 pre-paid discount to $600

$600 Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s official Bluetooth mouse and keyboard bundle falls to new low of $28.50

$38.50 Learn More
20% off

Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magnetic wristband at $7 (20% off)

$7 Learn More
35% off

Load up on Quest High Protein Cookie 12-packs from under $13 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

$13 Learn More