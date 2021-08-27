PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller just hit the Amazon low at $15.50 (45% off)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: Isabelle Edition for $15.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and fetching as much as $28 at Amazon, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low and great chance to add it to your Switch/Animal Crossing collection. It is the same PowerA Enhanced controller we have featured a number of times with an Isabelle rendering over a light pastel yellow paint job. A detachable 10-foot cable is joined by the 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming buttons around back as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More below.

If you already have the controller above in your Animal Crossing collection, head over to our previous Nintendo Switch gear roundup where you’ll find its Animal Crossing Switch case at the Amazon all-time low of $8 alongside a host of other accessories from $16.

And while we are talking Animal Crossing, be sure to check out Nintendo’s new PUMA apparel collection we featured this morning as well as the Levi’s Mario apparel collection, the new Animal Crossing Monopoly crossover, and the island-inspired Uniqlo Animal Crossing collection as well.

Then hit up this morning’s best console game deals including offers on Bravely Default II, Persona 5 Strikers, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Donut County, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.

More on the PowerA Animal Crossing: Isabelle Controller:

Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout

Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap

No batteries required

Officially Licensed from Nintendo

